Fourth year Sophomore Verone McKinley III announced he will waive his remaining eligibility and enter the 2022 NFL Draft.
McKinley posted a long message addressed to “Duck Nation,” declaring his decision via his twitter page.
Coming off a stellar season, McKinley will be the 10th consensus All-American in the Ducks history and finalist for the Jim Thorpe Award, given to the nation’s top defensive back. He led the nation with six interceptions and had 77 tackles, including six for a loss.
McKinley had 167 tackles, 21 pass breakups, 11 interceptions, two forced fumbles and a fumble recovery in a 38-game college career.
With Jordan Happle completing his eligibility, Mykael Wright and McKinley declaring for the draft and DJ James transferring, the Ducks will have to replace four starters in the secondary.
McKinley will be joining Wright, Devon Williams and Kayvon Thibodeaux as the fourth Duck to declare for the draft this year.