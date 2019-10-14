After a two-interception outing against Colorado, redshirt freshman defensive back Verone McKinley was named Pac-12 defensive player of the week for the first time in his young career.
While Gus Cumberlander and Kayvon Thibodeaux both earned defensive linemen of the week awards in previous weeks, McKinley is the first Duck to earn Pac-12 defensive player of the week.
McKinley had a career day against the Buffaloes. His first career interception came off an end zone tip in which he dove for the ball, barely getting a foot down before falling out of bounds. The play ignited an eventually game-deciding run for the Ducks.
Later, he intercepted a pass and nearly returned it for a touchdown. Furthermore, a play he made on a ball, tipping it in the air, led to his second career interception. McKinley is also one of three FBS freshmen to have two interceptions in a game this season
McKinley, also, had a career-high five tackles in the game.