Oregon softball was down two runs during its Pac-12 opener on March 10 at the University of Washington.

Vallery Wong stepped up to the plate with two outs on the board and a runner on base. Wong, who came on as a pinch hitter for Alyssa Daniell in the second inning, blasted the softball beyond the left field wall into Lake Washington. The homer scored two runs to tie the game.

In the seventh inning of that game, Wong had her third run batted in of the night — a season high that she would tie in the next matchup against the Huskies. That was the beginning of a four-run inning that delivered the Ducks their first conference win of the season.

Wong never shies away from the big moments, as she showed in the series against Washington. She makes the most of her time on the diamond, whether she’s starting or coming on as a pinch hitter.

In 2022, Wong had a career year. She had 29 RBIs and 10 home runs. She’s on track to equal those totals this season as a senior. She has 12 RBIs and four home runs through three weeks of conference play.

Wong has started in every game since coming off the bench in the first game against Washington. She’s played various roles, including right field, center field and catcher.

While Wong said she’d prefer to be a starter, she’s embraced the unpredictability of her role. She knows the value of having a player come off the bench and change the game with one swing of the bat.

“If my role is to be a pinch hitter in a game, then I’m going to take that role and I’m going to run with it,” Wong said. “My at-bat is going to be the best at-bat you see all day because that is my one opportunity. Having us remember that those opportunities are big for our team and they’re necessary.”

Wong’s enthusiasm, and obvious love of the game, are contagious for an Oregon dugout full of veteran leaders. Whether she just hit a home run or is stepping behind the plate for the first time all day, she always wears a big smile across her face.

“I just want to have fun because I’m here with my teammates,” Wong said. “I have five years. Most people only have four and time is ticking. I just want to make the most of it.”

Wong said that sometimes the team “can get lost in trying a little too hard to win.” She doesn’t take the game for granted knowing that her time playing college softball is limited.

“I tried to never let it get farther than just being a game. I still have an identity outside of softball, but also softball is my escape to have fun,” she said.

Besides wanting to make the most of the pressure moments, Wong said her confidence in her teammates takes away from the stress.

“I know if I don’t get it done, my teammate behind me will, or the teammate ahead of me or someone off the bench,” Wong said. “Like I know our whole offense will get it done, I don’t ever have a doubt, so I feel like that makes me comfortable and doesn't put too much pressure on me so I feel like I can just relax in the box and just do my thing and whatever happens happens.”

Oregon has a lineup full of players more than capable of having a game-changing at-bat. It takes the calmness and joy that Wong plays with to prevent those pressure moments from becoming overwhelming.

Last year’s Ducks team may have hung their heads after falling behind, as they did in the first game against Washington. Not this iteration, though. Their ability to come back from a deficit against a high-ranked team is what gives Oregon fans hope that it can go further this postseason. Players like Wong who stay ready and keep the mood light are the difference.