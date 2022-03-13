In a Sunday matinee matchup between Oregon and USC in sunny Los Angeles, the Trojans offense stole the show.

The Ducks (1-5, 0-2 Pac-12), whose first five games were all decided by 3 goals or less, were unable to keep it close in a 21-5 loss against No. 17 USC (5-1, 2-0 Pac-12).

The Trojans scored the first 8 goals of the game. USC attackers Shelby Tilton and Isabelle Vitale both finished the first quarter with hat tricks, and the lead was 10-1.

Oregon’s only first quarter goal came off the stick of Alyssa Wright, after a beautiful feed from Shonly Wallace.

Along with Wright, Hanna Hilcoff was a rare bright spot for the Ducks offense, scoring 2 goals of her own.

However, Oregon was unable to establish a consistent attack, largely due to an inability to take care of the ball. The Ducks turned the ball over 16 times, giving the Trojans several fast break opportunities.

After opening up a 14-3 lead going into halftime, USC continued to pile it on through the last two quarters.

The Ducks managed just two goals in the second half, one from Hilcoff and the other courtesy of Katie Collins.

The Trojans scored 4 goals in the third and 3 more in the fourth, ultimately winning 21-5.

The Trojans tallied 33 shots of the course of the game to the Ducks’ 16. Of those 33 attempts, 27 were on goal. Only eight of Oregon’s 16 were on target.

With the losing streak now at five games, the Ducks will be happy to return home for their next game against Colorado (5-2, 0-2 Pac-12) this Friday. Both teams will look to pick up their first Pac-12 conference victory.