USA Track and Field held a press conference in preparation for the World Athletics Championships on Thursday, July 14. Chase Ealey, Allyson Felix, Anna Hall, Fred Kerley, Josephus Lyles and Noah Lyles were in attendance.

This is the first time a track world championships have been held on American soil, and it’s also the 50 year anniversary of Title IX.

“It’s been a longtime coming,” Felix said. “We’re excited to show the world the Hayward magic. I hope that we see amazing displays of the strength of women. Everyone has a story and has a unique place where they came from. We’ll see great examples of that.”

Felix hopes that America hosting more events will bring new fans, that people will understand the sport, be drawn to it, and kids will become engaged.

Oozing with confidence and happy to be amongst family, the Lyles brothers want to be there to see each other accomplish great things. Their mother cried tears of joy when they told her they’d be competing on the world stage together. Both brothers were happy to have each other to lean on throughout training and at the USA relay camp.

“We practiced more than any other year,” Noah Lyles said about the relay camp.“I think we’re all a lot more comfortable with each other. If I’m on the relay we ain’t losing, and we might break a world record.”

The American women are world leaders in each throwing event. Ealey, the current world leader in shot put, is proud of her fellow country women.

“It’s been a lot more on the men's side,” Easley said. “We started to match them with technique and skill. I’m happy we’re leading in all four events. More people are rotating in the shot. We’re really dominating.”

After an impressive performance at the NCAA finals last month, Hall has kept training pretty much the same. Hall is looking forward to competing without having to run a separate event 20 minutes before the final event of the heptathlon.

“I learned a lot about myself as a heptathlete,” Hall said looking back at the National Championships. “I was a little bit more dialed in, better at managing my emotions, and just keeping relaxed.”

It’s an amazing opportunity to be here with all the seasoned veterans, Hall said. She looks forward to learning tips and following in the footsteps of highly decorated athletes, like Felix. Hall even admitted to having a poster of Felix on her wall as a child.

The World Athletics Championships will begin at Hayward field on Friday, July 14, at 9:05 a.m. with the men’s hammer throw qualifications.