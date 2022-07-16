The first day of the World Athletics Championships began and ended with all eyes on the favored US 4x400 mixed relay team Friday.

In the first heat of the day on the track, Ejija Godwin, Kennedy Simon, Vernon Norwood and Wadeline Jonathas posted a 3:11:75, cruising to a first place finish in their heat.

In the championship final event of the night, US star Allyson Felix replaced Jonathas for the final race of her illustrious career.

While the US took a .64 second lead into the final lap, Dominican Fiordaliza Cofil and Dutch Femke Bol were able to track down the US’s anchoring Simon in the final 20 meters to push the US into third, stunning the home crowd.

“I say this bronze medal for us is like a gold medal,” Elijah Brown said. “For me it just feels like I’m part of history… we all did a wonderful job in front of the home crowd, you can’t ask for anything better than that.”

In the 20km race walk, Kimberly García León claimed the first gold medal at a World Athletics Championships in Peruvian history.

Holding off former Olympic champion Qieyang Shijie of China, García León led for most of the race, which took place away from Hayward Field in front of Autzen Stadium.

Oregon alum Jillian Weir, representing Canada, qualified in the women’s hammer throw. A 72-meter throw means that she will compete in the final July 17.

The US men dominated the 100-meter qualifying, with Marvin Bracy besting Jamaican Akeem Blake in 10.05 seconds.

Next, favorite Fred Kerley put up the best time of the day at 9.79 before Trayvon Bromel and Christian Coleman also took their heats, setting up the stage for all four Americans to advance past the semifinal round July 16.

Oregon native and fan favorite Ryan Crouser stepped into the shot put circle and made good on his one throw of the day, tossing 22.28m, almost a full meter better than second place Tim Walsh of New Zealand, who threw 21.44m.

“Eleven months ago I sat down with my calendar knowing that the World Championships and World Championships were going to be in Eugene… knowing that I need to do my best,” Crouser said. “I’ve been throwing at Hayward on and off for 17 years so definitely a lot of memories here, definitely a place I love to come back to.”

Kenyan Ferdinand Omanyala was able to compete in his 100m qualifying heat after arriving in Eugene only hours before the event. Going straight to the stadium from the airport after delays with attaining a visa, Omanyala qualified, running a 10.10.

“I need rest for tomorrow’s semifinals; I didn’t know I was tired until I ran the race,” Omanyala said. “You have to put the junk aside and come run.”

Omanyala will compete in qualifying at 6:16 p.m. Saturday night.

The World Athletics Championships continue with the men's hammer throw, long jump, and 100m final Saturday. On the women’s side, the 10000m and shot put champions will be decided.