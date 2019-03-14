The University of Oregon and head basketball coach Dana Altman have agreed to a contract extension through 2025-26 season, athletic director Rob Mullens announced on Thursday.
Over his nine-year tenure with Oregon, Altman boasts a 230-95 record and is six wins away from becoming the all-time winningest head coach in Oregon men's basketball history. He has also advanced to one Final Four, two Elite Eights, three Sweet 16s and won two Pac-12 championships.
Under Altman, Oregon has nine consecutive 20-win seasons and is only one of 11 programs across the nation with that type of active streak. Altman has secured nine consecutive winning seasons at Oregon, which is the first time in UO history this has occurred since the 1923-32 seasons.
Altman and the Ducks are currently riding a five-game winning streak and take on the Utah Utes in the second round of the Pac-12 tournament on Thursday night in Las Vegas.
