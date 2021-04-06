After the Ducks trounced Portland 10-1 on March 23, the Pilots came to Eugene looking for vengeance on Tuesday.
On a sunny spring day, freshman Isaac Ayon got the start for the Ducks. Ayon entered Tuesday’s contest with 13 2/3 innings pitched and a 6.59 ERA.
It didn’t take long for Portland to get on the scoreboard. A two-out single in the top of the first by Chad Stevens extended the inning to bring up Ben Patacsil, who was hit by a pitch. The following batter, Ayon threw a pitch that got past Oregon catcher Jack Scanlon. Stevens came around from second and scored to give Portland an early 1-0 lead.
The second inning gave new life to the Ducks’ offense, as Aaron Zavala got the inning started with a single to the right side. Gabe Matthews followed Zavala’s single up with one of his own to put two runners on base with nobody out.
A failed pickoff attempt by Portland’s starting pitcher Jacob Dobmeier allowed both runners to move up, bringing up two-sport athlete Robby Ashford.
Ashford sent a well-struck ball to center to advance both runners and score Oregon’s first run.
Oregon was able to get another run home thanks to the third single of the inning, this time by Josh Kasevich. The Ducks plated two in the inning to make the score 2-1.
Portland was able to come right back after the Ducks’ productive bottom half of the second.
Back-to-back Portland singles put Ayon in a bad situation. With one out in the inning, the big bat of Sam Brown stepped in the box, and with one swing made it a 4-2 ballgame.
Brown ended the day 3-for-5 with three RBIs and was just a triple shy of the cycle.
Ayon was given the loss, despite only throwing for 2 2/3 innings. During that time he let up four runs off six hits.
Zavala played a crucial role in keeping the game close, going 4-for-5 with two runs scored and an RBI.
A Matthews double scored Zavala in the fifth, but the potent Portland offense led to Oregon’s loss.
Oregon will look to shrug Tuesday’s loss off and focus on their important weekend series versus rival Oregon State starting Friday, April 9 at 6 p.m. Oregon will play in front of their home fans in what should be an exciting matchup.