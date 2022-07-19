In the pinnacle events of day five of the World Athletics Championships — the men’s 1500 meters and the 400 meter hurdles — the unbelievable happened.

Heavy pre-race favorite and Olympic champion, Jakob Ingebrigtsen of Norway was unable to overcome the kick that Great Britain’s Jake Wightman put into gear down the final stretch.

“I felt good but I made some mistakes,” Ingebrigtsen said. “But I'm very happy for him. It's an honor to get a medal of course.”

Wightman finished with a world leading time of 3:29.23 seconds and Ingrebrigtsen trailed by a step, crossing the finish line at 3:29.47. Spain’s Mohamed Katir grabbed the bronze at 3:29.90.

Wightman was overwhelmed with gratification realizing he’s a World Champion as he celebrated on the track with his mom Susan.

His father Geoff is his coach and the public address announcer for the championships. His voice didn’t even tremble when he watched his son become the world champion.

Then in the final event of the day stepped out the world record holder and another Norwegian, Karsten Warholm.

World No. 1 Alison Dos Santos of Brazil had a dominant race, getting gold with a time of 46.29.

To say this was a massive upset wouldn’t be entirely accurate, but who finished in third place, ahead of Warholm (that’s right he didn’t medal) was.

Former Division II standout at Ashland (MI) University Trevor Bassitt earned the bronze medal after clocking in at 47.39 — a personal best.

“It's unbelievable,”Bassitt said.“My first world outdoor championships to make a final and get a medal, it's not something a lot of people can say. I'm incredibly blessed.

No stranger to the podium, Rai Benjamin got silver with a time of 46.89.

Wightman’s and Dos Santos’ wins were also world championship records, capping off an eventful day five of the World Athletics Championships.