A perpetual pouring of rain set the stage for the Oregon Twilight at Hayward Field on Friday, the Ducks last meet before the Pac-12 Championships.

Jaida Ross started the Ducks off with a personal best 55.51-meter discus throw. Her final throw was 2.36 meters further than her previous best, which she set two weeks ago. She took first in discus and shot put, respectively.

“I felt really explosive today,” Ross said. “I was struggling in the beginning with disc and then got myself together, calmed down a little bit and came together on the last throw.”

Ross focused more on technique rather than distances and was pleased the rain stopped for both of her events.

“I just needed this for myself,” Ross said. “Knowing that I can throw things. I can go into competitions without worrying about my first three throws being big. I can get big throws and feel that calm confidence going in.”

Freshmen Coleen Uzoekwe and Gianna Bullock took first and second in the women’s long jump.

Freshman Camden Wheeler took first, 49.27, in a close men’s 400 meter. A gap of .43 seconds was the difference between Wheeler and fourth place finisher Jacob Williams.

“I felt really good,” Wheeler said. “I just worked on technique and everything I did at practice. I made sure I executed during the race.”

Wheeler was striving for a personal best, but felt the weather was against him coming into the last turn. He’s looking forward to attempting it again in front of his family when they visit next week for the Pac-12 championships.

Still nursing a left calf strain, Luis Peralta won the 800 meter with a time of 1:49.12. He has only been able to do underwater cross training and biking to maintain his fitness.

“I had a rough season,” Peralta said. “I strained my hamstring during the indoor season. I’m not 100% and I’m not really training much.”

Peralta kept his season alive running under the 1:50.00 regional qualifying time. Having former Oregon standout Cole Hocker running next to him gave Peralta extra confidence.

“He definitely helped push me through the second half,” Peralta said. “I knew if I stayed with him, I was going to run something fast.”

The rain began to pour at the start of the McChesney memorial 1500 meter. Cooper Teare and Cole Hocker began to separate themselves from the pack in the second lap. Hocker, the pace runner, stopped running in the final lap, leaving nothing but open track for Teare to take. Teare won the race with a 3:34.81, which qualifies him for the World Championships in Eugene this summer.

The Ducks will host the Pac-12 Track & Field Championships May 13-15 at Hayward field. The men will be defending their title while the women will look to seize it from USC.