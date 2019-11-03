In the third and final day of the Duck Invitational in Eugene on Sunday afternoon, Oregon senior Ty Gentry was defeated by Pacific University’s Philip Hjorth in the championship match, 6-3, 6-3.
Coming off solid wins in back-to-back days, Gentry looked relaxed and zoned in to start the first set. Hjorth — whose loss in the doubles championship match just hours before seemed to have taken its toll — had no answer for Gentry’s serve. Gentry took the first game of the set, but he couldn’t hold the lead.
Gentry was plagued by inconsistencies. During the fourth game of the set, he had an ace and a double-fault on back to back points. When Gentry did win games, he dominated. But was unable to piece wins together. The combination of unforced errors and pressure from Hjorth was too much to overcome, as Gentry lost the first set 6-3.
“I wasn’t on my game,” Gentry said. “He came out and was just hitting his shots, and he took advantage of it.”
The mistakes snowballed in the second set. Gentry lost a game on another uncharacteristic double-fault, and he seemed to lose his composure along with it. He struggled to get into a rhythm and let his Hjorth dictate his play.
“I didn’t have the footwork to match the strokes,” Gentry said. “I was pressing a little too much, and his game style exposed me.”
Hjorth was able to overcome his early exhaustion and stay consistent throughout the match, with his play getting more aggressive in the second set. Gentry went down 4-1, but came out of a break with two consecutive wins, and it looked like there was a chance at another comeback. Hjorth wasn’t phased, however, and he stayed steady to claim the win 6-3.
Additionally, three Ducks — Luke Vandecasteele, Giorgio Soemarno and Brandon Lam — were able to win singles consolation matches.
Gentry and his doubles partner Joshua Charlton will head to Newport Beach, California, to play in the ITA National Fall Championships, which starts Wednesday.