University of Oregon athletics announced on Thursday that inside linebacker Troy Dye will return for his senior season with the Ducks rather than heading to the NFL.
Dye has played an instrumental role in Oregon's defense since his freshman year with 313 career tackles, just 121 shy of being the school's all-time leader. He enters 2019 with 33 consecutive starts and as the Pac-12’s active leader in tackles.
Oregon will also return 10 of its 11 offensive starters with just wide receiver Dillon Mitchell forgoing his senior year to go the NFL. The Ducks also return quarterback Justin Herbert, who announced prior to the Redbox Bowl that he'd play his senior year in Eugene.
Dye's return will be a big boost for the defense, which has also been bolstered by No. 1 recruit Kayvon Thibodeaux and Oregon's highest-ranked recruiting class in school history.
Dye will speak with the media prior to Oregon men's basketball's game against UCLA this evening. This story will be updated with quotes from that press conference.
