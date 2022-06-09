Twelve Ducks competed in seven events on the second day of the NCAA outdoor track and field championships, on Thursday at Hayward Field. Oregon managed a relay finals qualifier, a 100m final qualifier and an All-American in shot put in the first day of women’s competition.

Oregon won the third heat of the women’s semifinal 4x100 relay, with a season's best 42.64 seconds. The time was the fourth fastest of the day and the third fastest in Oregon history.

“We felt comfortable,” said Jasmine Reed. “We’ve been working hard for this since fall. Everything that is happening is nothing new, nothing surprising, it’s all the fruits of our labor.”

Reed already has her sights set on Saturday's final, and her game plan is simple, “Go big, or go home.”

On her third throw, Ducks’ Jaida Ross threw a school record 17.83 meters, which vaulted her from ninth to fifth in the women’s shot put. The throw earned Ross an All-American title, and vital points in the team race for Oregon. Ross considers her performance a victory. She plans on celebrating tonight, before quickly shifting her focus to the discus final, on Friday.

“I don’t usually grunt when I throw,” Ross said about her personal best throw. “But I yelled a little bit, and I gave it all I had.”

Mine De Klerk threw 16.87 meters and finished 13th in the shot put. In the first round of throws, Ohio State’s Olympian Adelaide Aquilla set a collegiate record of 19.64m.

In the women's 100 meter, Kemba Nelson won her heat, crossing the line with a personal best 10.97. Nelson qualified for the finals, and now holds the fourth fastest time in school history. Jaden Mays (11.28) and Jasmine Montgomry (11.37) failed to secure a qualifying time. Qualifying was competitive with the six fastest times all under 11 seconds.

Izzy Thorton-Bott’s championship campaign came to an end after she placed eighth in her heat, with a time of 4:23.90, in the women’s 1500.

Junior, Malia Pivec failed to qualify for the final in the women’s 3000-meter steeplechase. Pivec came across the line 21st with a time of 10:23.96.

Pac-12 runner up in the women’s 400m hurdles, Alexandra Webster ran a 57.35. Webster finished sixth in her heat, four places short of the qualifying standard.

Iman Brown (22.96) and Jasmine Montgomery (23.15) did not make it past the semifinals of the women’s 200 meter. Kentucky’s Abby Stiener set a meet record in the final heat, coming across the line at 22.03.

Junior, Max Vollmer sat 19th in the decathlon before the 1500m final event, but he did take part in the 1500 meter. Arkansas’ Ayden Owens-Delerme tied the meet record with 8,457 points.

Day three of The NCAA Track and Field Championships will kick off at 1 p.m. with the women’s heptathlon, at Hayward Field on Friday, Jun 10.