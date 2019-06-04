The 2020 Pac-12 Track and Field Championships will be held at Hayward Field on May 15-16, the conference announced on Tuesday.
It will be the first event at the newly constructed Hayward Field, but the 10th overall time the site has hosted it.
“Hosting the Pac-12 Championships will be a fantastic way to re-introduce the world to Hayward Field,” head coach Robert Johnson said in a press release. “It’s an exciting announcement for our program and very fitting that the first event in our new yet still legendary facility will feature some of the top student-athletes in the NCAA.
The combined meets event will be held at Oregon State University in Corvallis the previous weekend on May 8-9.
The Pac-12 championships are not the only event planned at Hayward Field for the 2020 season as the site will host the U.S. Olympic Trails.
There were questions as to whether the construction would be done in time for Oregon track and field to host a meet during its season. The original timeline was for it to open on April 1, 2020.