The Pac-12 Championships for Track and Field commenced at Hayward Field on Friday. Finals in five field events, along with the 10,000-meter finals were held.

Oregon javelin thrower Ty Hampton stood out as the only athlete from the hosting school to win a final on Friday. Hampton joined the 75-meter club after his performance at the Oregon Relays, posting a personal-best throw of 77.08 meters.

On Friday, he didn’t come close to scratching that mark as the event was heavily affected by the rainy weather conditions. Still, he emerged with the win. His farthest throw was 73.86 meters coming on his second attempt.

Oregon’s Eric Lyon placed third in the javelin as well. He threw for 66.29 meters on his fourth attempt.

Max Vollmer had a strong showing for the Ducks as the decathlon events kicked off. He won the first leg of the 10-part event which takes place over the entire weekend, finishing the 100-meter dash in 10.72 seconds.

Vollmer also took first place in the shotput and 400-meter race. He placed second in the long jump and the high jump.

Vollmer earned a total of 4,078 points for his performance on Friday night. Jeff Kinder and Nathan Poff finished in second and third place right behind Vollmer as the Ducks took a stronghold of the decathlon event.

The men of Oregon emerged from Friday night with a conference leading 28 points. Stanford followed them with 27 points and Washington with 20.

The women of Oregon weren’t as successful and fell to fifth place. Washington’s women’s team leads with 32 points after a strong showing in the pole vault, the 10,000-meter and the women’s heptathlon.

The second day of the Pac-12 Championships will start Saturday at 11 a.m. with the continuation of the decathlon.