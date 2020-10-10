Franck Kepnang, a four-star center and top-30 recruit in the nation, announced his commitment to the Ducks on Saturday via his personal Instagram account.
The 6-foot-10, 220-pound center is a member of the class of 2021, but has opted to reclassify into the class of 2020, giving him the ability to play this upcoming season.
“Tremendous build and length,” said Jerry Meyer, director of basketball scouting for 247Sports. “Mobile big man who plays with energy and high motor. Quite limited offensive player. Primarily just a dunker. Aggressive rebounder but modest rebounding numbers. Blocking shots is his niche. Has a NBA body but must drastically improve skill wise on offense to play at that level.”
Meyer projects Kepnang as a Power-5 starter, comparing him to Silvio De Sousa of the Kansas Jayhawks. Kepnang is ranked as the nation’s No. 27 overall player and the sixth best center prospect, according to 247Composite.
Should he officially reclassify, Kepnang joins the likes of N’Faly Dante and Chandler Lawson in the front court. The shot blocker could see playing time early in his career after Francis Okoro transferred out of the program in late April.
Kepnang’s commitment comes just weeks after 2021 five-star center Nathan Bittle’s commitment to the Ducks.