Oregon wrapped up day one of the St. Mary’s invitational in the middle of the pack. The Ducks currently sit at 9th place after taking 287 strokes and finishing three over par. The current leader is Colorado State.
Tom Gueant was the most impressive Duck of the day. Gueant hit three straight birdies after a slow start to round one. Gueant finished Monday tied for 21st, finishing one under par after taking 70 strokes.
Yin Ho Yue made par, finishing with exactly 71 strokes and currently sits in 33rd place. He shot one under on the first nine holes, before going over on the final nine.
The remaining Ducks lagged behind Gueant and Yue, Kevin Geniza finished one over par and finished 42nd. Edwin Kuang and Nate Stember were both three over par and tied in 64th place. Finally, Gian Luca Martinez clocked in at 87th place at six over par.
Colorado State has dominated the tournament thus far. Not only is the team number one overall, but Davis Bryant and Oscar Teiffel are in first and second place respectively.
Oregon will play round two of the St. Mary’s Invitational in Pebble Beach, California on Tuesday.