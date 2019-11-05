2019.04.22.EMG.BCG.GOLF.NCAA-37.jpg

Freshman Tom Gueant walks up the course. Oregon Ducks men's golf plays in the Pac-12 Championships at Eugene Country Club in Eugene, Ore. on April 22, 2019. (Ben Green/Emerald)

 Benjamin Cooper Green

Sophomore Tom Gueant turned in yet another outstanding performance in round two of the Saint Mary’s Invitational, shooting a 2-under 69 on Tuesday at Poppy Hills Golf Club.

Gueant overcame a slow start and birdied six of the final 12 holes, good for ninth overall at the tournament. 

The Ducks, as a team, are tied for 11th after shooting 11 over through two rounds. Nate Stember shot a 1-over 72 on Tuesday and is tied for 52nd overall, while Yin Ho Yue shot a 3-over 74. Gian Luca Martinez — playing as an individual — shot an even-par 71.

Gueant and the Ducks will look to close out the Saint Mary’s Invitational strong on Wednesday.

