In a season where the Ducks have endured endless injuries to their receiving corps, the injury bug struck again. Senior tight end Jacob Breeland is out for the rest of the season due to a left leg injury sustained against Colorado on Friday night.
Breeland leads the Ducks with 405 receiving yards and six touchdowns. He has been a critical component of the Ducks offense and was one of the best tight ends in the country. He was tied for the most touchdowns by a tight end in the country and was third in receiving yards for tight ends in FBS. He was recently mocked as an NFL first-rounder by CBS Sports.
The senior had a breakthrough season in 2019 and had become Justin Herbert's go-to target. He asserted himself as the most consistent playmaker on the offensive side of the ball for Oregon through the air.
“It hurts you personally and it hurts everyone when a guy that’s worked so hard, has overcome as much as he has, and the type of season he was having, to have to endure something like this,” head coach Mario Cristobal said.
Oregon will rely on Ryan Bay and Hunter Kampmoyer at tight end. Additionally, Spencer Webb will likely be moved back to his original position of tight end after playing wide receiver for much of the year. Freshman Patrick Herbert could also mix into the discussion for playing time.