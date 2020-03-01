Head coach Kelly Graves took center court after Oregon’s 92-56 victory over the Washington Huskies on Sunday afternoon, peered out at the 12,000 fans and said, “How ‘bout those damn Ducks.”
The Ducks dominated over the Huskies, securing a solid lead before the half and never looking back.
Four of Oregon’s most crucial players are leaving Eugene for the WNBA Draft at the end of the 2019-20 season, but they made the most of their final regular season game and senior night at Matthew Knight Arena.
“This is a group that left quite a legacy and we have some iconic players that we are losing,” Graves said.
Momentum pulled the Ducks out of dangerous territory after the Huskies pulled into a brief lead in the first
The Ducks got off to a hot start with a 7-0 scoring run after a 3-point shot from Erin Boley and two layups in the paint by Hebard, but the Huskies caught up, taking their first lead, 14-12, with 3:20 left in the first. The Ducks quickly tied it up, 14-14, with another inside shot from Hebard, but Washington hung close behind.
It looked like it was shaping up to be a close game until the Ducks regained control of the game with a 17-0 scoring run over the last 5:15 of the half. A steal by Jaz Shelley and fastbreak layup by Minyon Moore in the final seconds of the half had the Ducks leading 46-24 going into the break. The Huskies didn’t score for the last 6:29 of the half.
“We knew this was going to be a tough game,” Graves said. “This was not one we were overlooking. They just came out and played harder than us in that first quarter and I think we were challenged, and they answered the challenge. I think they decided, ‘this is enough,’ and we outscored them.”
The momentum from the scoring run and the energy of the packed crowd at Matthew Knight Arena secured the Huskies fate — Washington didn’t come within 10 points of Oregon in the second half.
Satou Sabally, Sabrina Ionescu, Ruthy Hebard and Minyon Moore made their presence on the court known in the lopsided victory
It’s a different game with four of Oregon’s greatest on the court.
Ruthy Hebard kicked off the game by winning the tip off in her last regular season home game at Matthew Knight Arena and went on to lead the Ducks with 24 points and seven rebounds.
Moore’s explosive energy during slow periods for the Ducks has been an asset for Oregon all season, but stood out especially on Sunday. Moore was dialed in, contributing 11 points, five rebounds and six assists.
“Most teams will have to say that this is their last home game, but we are fortunate enough to be able to be in the running to be able to host. But we have to still take care of business every game at a time,” Moore said. “We still have to win the Pac-12 Tournament in Vegas, so that’s where our eyes are now.”
Satou Sabally was 3-5 from beyond the arc, contributing 20 points and five rebounds
“Today was a lot of fun,” Sabally said. “Everyone contributed to the game, we won and it was just so cool to see everyone’s families out here and so much love.”
Ionescu controlled the court. With sharp passes, she created space for Hebard and Sabally to put points up on the board. She finished with 13 points, four rebounds and 11 assists.
“It’s the entire team, and Sabrina would be the first to admit that,” Graves said. “She’s not Sabrina without Ruthy, but Sabrina is changing the game.”
Ionescu has changed women’s basketball
There’s something special happening in Eugene with the presence of this program. No. 20 jerseys littered the packed crowd and the arena shook as, with 4:27 left in the game, Hebard, Sabally, Moore and Ionescu saluted the crowds, hugged their coaches and took their seats on the bench.
The attention they have been getting, in Oregon and nationwide, and the attention this team has been drawing to women’s athletics across the country, is unmatched.
Prior to the speeches given by the graduating seniors, head coach Kelly Graves spoke about the growth of the program in the last four years, and when Ionescu took the microphone she paused, taking in the crowd before saying, “Wow… the house that we built.” She went on to describe how the seats now filled by devoted Ducks fans were empty her freshman year.
“I’m really glad that they got the chance to be acknowledged and honored the way they were by another great crowd and really die-hard Ducks fans. And what they’ve done here is incredible,” Graves said. “This has not happened in many places in the world.”
Graves spoke about how this is a team that people want to watch.
“This is a group that people want to see. In particular, our stars, in particular Sabrina, everywhere we go… attendance at the other Pac-12 venues when we play there is up 75 percent,” Graves said. “There won’t be another one like her.”
Despite the festivities on Sunday surrounding the graduating players, the season isn’t over yet. Up next, the Ducks head to Las Vegas to play in the Pac-12 Tournament.
“We are going full steam into the postseason,” Sabally said.