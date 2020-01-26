CORVALLIS, Ore. — Gill Coliseum was silent as fans and players bowed their heads to honor NBA star Kobe Bryant who passed in a tragic helicopter accident on Sunday morning.
Sabrina Ionescu wiped her eyes alongside her fellow teammates, mourning the loss of one of basketball’s greatest. An Oregon State player wrapped Ionescu in a hug in an emotional moment between the rival teams.
Bryant’s passing hit home for this team. Bryant was a close personal friend of Ionescu and had attended several of Oregon’s games, spending time with the whole team.
“I know it was really hard on her so to see her go out and see her teammates battle for her and play with the kind of spirit and enthusiasm and intensity that Kobe Bryant always played the game with, I think was an incredible testament to a championship, character-filled team,” head coach Kelly Graves said.
The tip-off signaled the start of the game and the Ducks got to work, putting their emotions to the side for the moment.
The Ducks struggled shooting from beyond the arc
Oregon’s 3-point game was vital in its win against Oregon State on Friday, with Ionescu hitting two buzzer-beating 3-pointers to end the first and third quarters.
The Ducks could not execute from the 3-point line of Sunday, finishing the first quarter with a 16.7-percent shooting percentage. They finished the game shooting 26.3 percent from the 3-point line.
Oregon started the game with an eight-point run, giving it an early lead, but its failure to make those key shots kept the teams neck and neck until the third quarter.
Where the Ducks lacked in their 3-point shooting, they made up for in the paint, fighting for each rebound and driving inside. Satou Sabally and Ruthy Hebard fought through the defense under the basket grabbing rebounds and getting the ball up.
At the half, 20 of Oregon’s 34 points came from inside the paint. Oregon finished with 15 defensive rebounds, Sabally contributed nine and Hebard finished with 14.
Ionescu’s mid-range jumper may very well have saved the Ducks in Sunday’s game. The notorious 3-point shooter was a threat inside the arc, leading the team with 19 points while shooting just 35 percent from the field.
The Ducks’ defense shut down the Beavers in the second half
“It was a good, hard fought win,” Graves said. “Especially defensively, I thought we were on point today through the fourth which won the game for us.”
Oregon defense locked down in the second half. Oregon’s airtight defense and increased aggression contributed to its lead in the second half. Sabally turned it on in the fourth quarter, rebounding, driving and throwing her body around which landed her on the free-throw line.
“We took the 3-ball away. We did much better on Taylor Jones this time,” said Graves. “I thought defensively in that second half was as good as we’ve ever played since certainly I’ve been at Oregon.”
The Ducks held the Beavers to eight points in the third quarter, widening their lead and securing them the victory.
The Ducks kept cool under the pressure
Despite high emotions and the pressure of the legendary rivalry, the Ducks stayed focused. After a tough first half, Oregon brought the heat after the break. The second half was a different game. The Ducks found their rhythm in the third quarter and left the Beavers in the first half.
Oregon State was far from an easy opponent, but the Ducks stepped up to the competition.
“I’m proud of the team who really stepped up for their sister Sabrina and helped her,” Graves said. “That shows great commitment to the team.”