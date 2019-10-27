In the second day of the ITA Northwest Regional in Palo Alto, Oregon continued its solid play as doubles pair Joshua Charlton and Ty Gentry picked up two wins to move on to the quarterfinals, while three singles players — including Charlton — are in the round of 16.
Gentry and Charlton beat teams from Washington and UC Davis Saturday, and will face a pair from Cal in the quarterfinal. Charlton is defending his doubles win in the ITA Regionals from last year, and the Ducks are looking for their third straight regional doubles title.
Charlton also pulled off a win in singles, defeating Issa Yoshida of Portland. His teammates followed suit, with Emmanuel Coste defeating Yohan Garpered of USF, and Jesper Klӧv-Nillson besting Kostiantyn Nesterenko of Portland. Coste is the 4th seed in the tournament and is the defending singles champion.
Play will continue Sunday with a 9:15 a.m. doubles match featuring Gentry and Charlton, while Coste, Charlton, and Klӧv-Nillson continue in the round of 16 at 10:45 a.m.