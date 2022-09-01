When Oregon storms into the raucous Mercedes-Benz Stadium to face the defending champion Georgia Bulldogs this Saturday, the nickel cornerbacks will be challenged with the tall task of limiting Georgia’s talent-laden tight end room.

Whether it’s Bennett Williams, Jamal Hill or a different defensive back lined up at the nickel position, they will be matched up against the likes of Brock Bowers and Arik Gilbert, among others. The matchups between these two groups will play a major role in who comes out victorious this game.

At a post-practice press conference, special teams coordinator and nickels coach Joe Lorig addressed the media about this premier matchup; he was nothing short of respectful.

“I don’t think it’s any discouragement to our team to say that’s the best tight end room in the country., I think it pretty clearly is,” Lorig said.

He continued with a practice strategy that has helped his unit prepare for the size and skillset of the Bulldogs’ tight ends.

“So we have a couple of the bigger guys, Kyler Kasper and Chapman that you can match them up with,” Lorig said. “T-Ferg (Terrance Ferguson) we can match them up with, so you try to create those matchups as much as you can in practice to play the game before the game.”

When asked about the nickel competition, Lorig spoke highly of Williams and Hill.

“I think you’ll see the both of them a fair amount,” he said. “They’re both really versatile players, great communicators, and I think it’s in our benefit to have them both on the field at the same time.”

Coming off of what started as a breakout campaign, Williams is back with a vengeance.

“Last season I didn’t fully get to prove what I can do,” Williams said.

Williams opted to return to Eugene for his senior season after a broken fibula benched him nine contests last year. Prior to his injury, Williams racked up 20 tackles, one tackle for a loss, three interceptions and one forced fumble during the first four games of last season.

A native of Rex, Georgia, Hill will make his junior debut in front of family and friends, so look for him to make a statement. During his sophomore campaign, Hill exhibited tenacity to hit while totalling 38 total tackles, four pass deflections and a forced fumble in seven starts. The Pac-12 coaches voted Hill an all-conference honorable mention when the year concluded.

Hill and Williams will take on the bulk of responsibility of covering Georgia’s leading receiver from a season ago, sophomore tight end Brock Bowers. Bowers became a household name in college football with his savvy route running and ability to find weaknesses in zone coverage. He has been predicted to be an All-American this year. Bowers is on the watch list for the Fred Biletnikoff award, which goes to the best receiver in the country, as a tight end.

Coach Lorig didn’t hesitate to compliment the young Bulldog star.

“I don’t know if you can replicate Brock Bowers personally,” Lorig said.

Another potential draft pick in the Bulldog tight end room is Louisiana State University transfer Arik Gilbert. The former 5-star recruit has had a rollercoaster start to his career, with him transferring twice and sitting out the 2021 campaign. However, in 2020, the SEC coaches voted him to the all-conference freshman team after he posted 35 receptions, 368 yards and two touchdowns in eight games. Gilbert scored two touchdowns in the Georgia spring game, so expect him to be a contributor this Saturday.

Coach Lorig stated that JJ Greenfield, Khamari Terrell and Marko Vidackovic are also vying to play nickel this season.

“The other guys have done a good job. Khamari is an exciting young player,” Lorig said.

Tune into ABC this Saturday at 12:30 p.m. to watch the No. 11 Oregon Ducks display the hard work they’ve put in this offseason against the No. 3 Georgia Bulldogs.