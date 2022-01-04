In the midst of the 2015-16 Oregon hockey season, the I-5 cup rivalry between the Ducks and the Huskies was at an all time high with no regionals or nationals in sight for the Ducks.
In the final game between the two squads, the Huskies scored an empty net dagger to win the I-5 cup with 30 seconds left on the clock.
Following the goal, a brawl ensued. Everyone was involved.
As the fights continued, Oregon goalie Jackson Howry slowly gravitated towards center ice to start yelling at the UW goalie and eventually provoked him into fighting.
In the most exciting action of the season, Howry won the goalie fight as play-by-play commentator Isaac Rosenthal delivered the iconic line, “Washington is gonna win the I-5 cup, but who cares? Jackson Howry with the takedown!”
Fast forward to the Pac-8 championships that year: The coach of Washington State approached Rosenthal and quoted the line to him as if it were a movie quote.
“It was something that made its rounds around the league, that little moment, and not just the moment, but my commentary of the moment, too was part of the story which was a pretty cool feeling,” Rosenthal said. “That’s something I’ll always remember.”
Since 2013, Rosenthal has been the voice behind the Oregon hockey team. Being behind the scenes, doing play-by-play, he’s played a huge role for the Ducks, commentating games being watched by parents, fans and alumni around North America. With little experience coming into the position, Rosenthal is continually working on the art of commentary while becoming “addicted” to the process.
Growing up in Los Angeles, Rosenthal was exposed to many talented commentators working for hometown teams that he idolized growing up. Hall of famers Vin Scully for the Dodgers and Bob Miller for the Kings, as well as the Lakers commentators exposed Rosenthal to a field he wanted to get into.
Without many chances to do play-by-play growing up, Rosenthal jumped on the opportunity when it presented itself.
After color commentating for a year in the first season Oregon hockey had a broadcast, Rosenthal took the play-by-play position when the role opened up the next year, in 2013.
“It’s addicting once you start to do it, and you sort of develop a little bit of a voice,” Rosenthal said.
With the team improving so much in the past few years, Rosenthal’s job has become more enjoyable, watching the team grow and climb the rankings through the years.
“It’s always been really fun, but it’s just really taken off the last few years as the team has grown,” Rosenthal said.
With the enjoyment of play-by-play commentary comes the inevitable difficulties within the job.
For starters, running a live broadcast over the internet often leads to technical difficulties. The other challenging half is obtaining all the information about both teams playing in a game.
“The difference between a game where I have [an accurate jersey number for each team] for both teams and when I don’t is huge,” Rosenthal said.
Preparation is what Rosenthal prides himself in. Along with finding an accurate roster for a visiting team, Rosenthal does thorough research by looking over teams and their schedules in order to call a game to the best of his ability.
With all that’s unseen when preparing to call a game, small moments of recognition go a long way for Rosenthal.
Parents traveling to watch one game in person, coming as far as East Canada, sometimes meet Rosenthal and say how much the broadcast means to them. These moments stand out, as Rosenthal prides himself on putting on a good viewing experience.
“When I’m reminded that there are real people watching and that it’s the only way they get to see what is usually the last year or two of their kid’s hockey career, to get to be a part of bringing that to them is definitely really cool,” he said.
Like parents and livestream viewers, the players are also appreciative of Rosenthal’s work.
After the Ducks won their first Pac-8 championship since Rosenthal has been commentating in 2019, he was asked by a player if he wanted to be in the championship ring order.
“I would never have thought of being one of the people that got a championship ring so to be included in that way was a really nice feeling,” Rosenthal said. “I really treasure having that.”