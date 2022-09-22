With conference play looming next week, Pac-12 teams had one final chance to prove they’re ready to compete in the Conference of Champions. Of the 11 teams competing on Saturday, eight were victorious and made statements as the Pac-12 preseason came to a close.

Washington (3-0) topples No. 11 Michigan State (2-1) at home with 39-28 victory

Mel Tucker’s return to Pac-12 play didn’t go quite as Spartan fans would have liked. In his first game against the Pac-12 since leaving Colorado for the Big Ten, he brought his ranked squad into Seattle for a Saturday night showdown. Queue Michael Penix Jr. The Washington quarterback popped off for nearly 400 yards and four touchdowns. The Huskies jumped out to a 22-0 lead and secured their first win over a ranked opponent in three years. Washington opens conference play against Stanford (1-1) in the late window next Saturday night.

Arizona (2-1) earns hard-fought 31-28 win over North Dakota State (2-1)

The No. 1 ranked team in D I subdivision was handed its first loss of the season in Tucson as the Wildcats strung together a solid 3 point win. The nine-time FCS champions led the back-and-forth battle heading into the fourth, but Jayden de Laura led Arizona to its sixth scoring drive of the game and the Wildcats held off the Bison to take a winning record into conference play. The difference in Saturday’s contest ended up being the 6 points of turnovers that Arizona captured from North Dakota State. The Wildcats will play California (2-1) next Saturday to begin their conference season.

No. 14 Utah (2-1) rolls past San Diego State (1-2) 35-7

Utah walked all over the Aztecs Saturday night on the backs of Cameron Rising and the strong Ute defense. Rising had over 220 passing yards and four touchdown strikes while San Diego State’s Kyle Crum was held to just 53 passing yards on the night. The Aztecs posed no threat through the air and didn’t have much going on the ground either. It wasn’t until the fourth quarter that San Diego State even found the end zone, and by that point the Ute offense had accumulated five scores and the game was very much in hand. Utah travels to Tempe for a matchup with the Sun Devils (1-2) next Saturday night.

California’s (2-1) comeback collapses as Notre Dame (1-2) picks up first win 24-17

The Fighting Irish were almost 0-3 for the first time since 2007. An offense-lacking game saw the Golden Bears clinging to a three-point lead in the fourth, but Notre Dame scored 10 unanswered and Cal’s Hail Mary fell on deaf ears as the Bears’ perfect start came to a close. In a game that saw 13 of the 24 total drives end in punts, the California offense was responsible for just 296 total yards. The boys from Berkeley will look to bounce back next week against Arizona (2-1).

21-point first quarter propels Washington State (3-0) to 38-7 win over Colorado State (0-3)

The Cougars are making a strong case to be ranked. After a huge upset win in week two, Washington State took it to the Rams in Pullman. Three first quarter touchdown passes from Cameron Ward had the Cougars right where they wanted to be as they coasted to victory over Colorado State. The Washington State defense has allowed just 38 points through its first three games. Conference play for the Cougars kicks off against Oregon (2-1) at home next weekend.

UCLA (3-0) narrowly escapes South Alabama (2-1) with 32-31 win

In front of a fairly empty Rose Bowl, the Bruins edged out a rather worrisome 32-31 comeback win. UCLA was a heavy favorite over the Jaguars but still found itself trailing 31-23 headed into the fourth quarter. Longtime quarterback Dorian Thompson-Robinson strung together two scoring drives in the final 13 minutes of the game. A 24-yard field goal as time expired snuck UCLA past Southern Alabama to remain unbeaten. UCLA opens conference play with a chance to dominate Colorado (0-3).

No. 7 USC (3-0) takes care of Fresno State (1-2) with 45-17 win

The conference’s highest ranked team continued to show why they have the eyes of the nation on Saturday night against the Bulldogs. USC quarterback Caleb Williams had two passing scores and two on the ground as he alone outscored Fresno State. With 152 points in its first three games, the USC offense has been putting on a show and taking some serious pressure off the defense. Still having yet to trail in a game at any point in 2021, the Trojans look to have a statement season in their final season as part of the Pac-12. USC travels to Corvallis to play 3-0 Oregon State next Saturday.

Oregon State (3-0) dazzles Portland with 68-28 victory over Montana State (2-1)

Providence Park became the host site for a historic night for Beavers football. The 40 point margin of victory stands the largest differential in a win since 2012. The 68 points that Chance Nolan’s offense racked up is also the highest since that same season. Oregon State trampled the Bobcats to improve to 3-0 for the first time in eight years. The Beavers received votes to be ranked in last week's BCS results and could potentially sneak into the top 25 over the next few weeks. Oregon State starts Pac-12 play with a big test as it hosts No. 7 USC (3-0).

Arizona State (1-2) upset at home by Eastern Michigan (2-1) 30-21

Despite being a three-score favorite, the Sun Devils struggled on Saturday and never so much as led the Eagles in their first home loss of 2021. Eastern Michigan’s running back trampled straight through the Arizona State defense for 257 ground yards in the first ever matchup between the two schools. The Sun Devils have a lot of catching up to do and no easy task comes with next weekend's meeting with No. 14 Utah (2-1).

Colorado (0-3) manhandled 49-7 by Minnesota (3-0) in humiliating fashion

The 2012 season was the last time the Buffaloes started 0-3. During that season, Colorado finished 1-11 and tied for last in the Pac-12. 2022 isn’t going any better. After a brutal loss to Minnesota in which Colorado had just 226 yards of offense, the Buffaloes have a 128-30 point differential on the year. Colorado was 1-12 on third down and surrendered 500 yards to the Gophers. The Buffs remain the only winless team in the conference. They host UCLA (3-0) next Saturday.