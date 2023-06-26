During the tail end of finals week, the University of Oregon’s elite D1 track and field athletes completed interval training practice at the local South Eugene high school field, while the nation’s up-and-coming stars took over the world’s premiere Hayward Field facility.

The 2023 Nike Track and Field Outdoor Nationals (NON) were in full stride. This four-day event that ran from June 15-18, hosted high school and middle school track and field athletes from around the country. Competitors competed in a variety of events, such as the 100m, 5000m, 400m hurdles, triple jump, and discus. The multi-events also took place at the stadium.

The future standouts of track and field experienced the “Hayward Magic” that the UO athletes know all too well. For some young participants, this was their first time feeling the famous magic, whereas for other veterans the sensation reignited once they stepped foot onto the track.

Edward Hawkson, a senior hailing from Phillips Exeter Academy in Exeter, New Hampshire, arrived as a newcomer to TrackTown USA on Thursday. He said he felt the magnitude and history of the formidable stadium at the entrance, startline, and finish line of the stadium.

“The first time I saw the stadium, it was a bit of a shock,” said Hawkson, who qualified to compete in the 100m and 200m dash. “There is a lot more anticipation when you know that you’re competing on the world’s biggest and best stage.”

The recent high school graduate said he hopes this experience and exposure will help prepare him for his attempt to walk on at Notre Dame.

The stadium was slightly less daunting for Hayward Field regular, Mihaly Akpamgbo. The 17-year-old runner from West Salem, Oregon, has competed on this track more than 10 times.

“Compared to my competitors, I am not as overwhelmed by the stadium,” said Akpamgbo, who specializes in the 100m, 200m, and 4 x 1 relay. “I have gotten used to big lights, massive screens, and packed stands. To me, it’s like every other meet; it’s just a little bit more special because it’s Hayward.”

The Oregon native wants to build off the progress and preliminary work he has put in on “Hayward’s fast track” and compete for the UO in the future.

Morgan Quinn, a 17-year-old runner from Thousand Oaks, California, ran at Hayward for the first time this weekend, and she hopes it won’t be her last. Quinn’s dream is to continue her athletic and academic career at the UO, following her high school graduation next year.

She represented her private track club New Image Training Group at the 2023 NON.

“I feel like I am in the place where great people come out of,” said Quinn, who ran the 100m, 400m, and 4 x 4 relay, “so I feel great things can happen for me and my team this weekend.” On this historic stage, the college prospect said she will show the country and former UO female track stars, including Lexi Ellis and Raevyn Rogers, “what [she’s] made of.”

A fellow California native competing at NON and Hayward for the first time was Mia Reid, of Lasalle High School in Pasadena.

“I am inspired by all of the amazing athletes who have competed here previously and will compete here in the future,” said Reid, who participates in the 100m hurdles. Reid will likely be back racing on one of Hayward’s nine lanes, as she has committed to run D1 track at California State University, Fullerton, next year, on a full scholarship.

Her mother, Lisa Reid said, “To have watched the world championships last year at Hayward, and now to see my daughter on that field — it’s amazing.”

Lastly, Josie Collins, a freshman from Athens, Georgia, was back in TrackTown making her second consecutive appearance at NON. This year, she ran unattached and competed in the 200, freshman 100m, and high jump.

“It is such an honor to be here, again,” Collins said. “Hayward is unlike anything else – the atmosphere is electric. I constantly crave this magical feeling.” The 15-year-old plans to compete in the high jump in college. She said Oregon is definitely on her list. She admits that it would be hard to pass up the opportunity to run every day at this world-class stadium, despite wanting to be close to home on the east coast.

The magic of Hayward radiates not only through the athletes, their families, and spectators, but also throughout the community. From the pop of the starting pistol to the echo of the cheering crowd at the finish line, the UO campus, students, and fans are reminded of the legends who’ve broken records, made history, and who’ve inspired future generations of athletes to compete on this timeless track.

The stadium is a melting pot for glory. Its steel structure glows at sunrise and its tower beams bright before sunset. All day long, Hayward Field shines like the athletes who run and perform on it. The out-of-this-world stadium brings together the world, and in this case nation, of track and field to Eugene, Oregon.

For those not in TrackTown during the event, head to RunnerSpace.com. Catch the action and highlight reel finishes from last weekend, as well as the results for these five athletes. Watch the streamed events and on-demand videos via a RunnerSpace +PLUS subscription and experience the “Hayward Magic” virtually.