The longstanding legacy left by the likes of Oregon greats Steve Prefontaine and Kenny Moore, as well as the new wave of dominance from Cooper Teare and Cole Hocker, could be a lot to live up to. Redshirt freshman and Oregonian Evan Holland looks to be next in line to capture greatness.

As a high schooler, Holland was dominant. He never finished lower than fifth in the Oregon School Activities Association 5A Cross Country State Championships. He won the 5 kilometer race as a junior and set the state record (14 minutes and 30.4 seconds) his senior year. He also won the track state championships in the 1500 meter and 3000 meter as a junior and senior.

After an impressive high school career, he received offers from multiple marquee programs. As a budding distance runner, Oregon was the clear choice. The historic success lured Holland in. It was his dream.

The University of Oregon was where he wanted to be, a place he could develop as a person, athlete and student. Holland’s father Neil was his coach throughout high school. Holland's parents still attend every race they can and cheer from the stands.

“It’s more of a supervising role now,” Holland said about his father’s involvement. “If I have a big workout, he’ll help time me and stuff. He’s still in a supportive role.”

A typical training week for Holland consists of 60-65 miles of running. Impressive numbers, but not earth-shattering by distance runners’ standards.

“It’s nothing major,” Holland said. “A happy medium, I just try to get consistent weeks. I’m not a big mileage guy.”

Holland’s training runs are alongside Olympian Hocker and World Championship qualifier Teare. Although no longer Ducks, Hocker and Teare are still coached by Ben Thomas.

“We all train together every day,” Holland said about Hocker and Teare. “We’re all good friends who are helping each other. Racing with them is a pretty cool experience.”

Balancing training with school can be difficult for any athlete. Holland is studying spatial data science and technology. He’s just started his first round of major-specific classes this term and said he is having a blast.

Holland likes to relax and blow off steam, like most other college students, by playing video games.

“Rainbow Six Siege and Forza are in my rotation right now,” Holland said. “I play Rainbow Six with some of the guys on the team, and then Forza when I want to zone out.”

A classic car guy, Holland’s favorite car to race with is the original Ford GT. It’s also his dream car if he becomes a millionaire.

Holland is trying to get his feet back underneath him after a self proclaimed rough year, even though he became a member of the sub-four-minute mile club in Feb. 2021. He is one of only 26 others to do that in school history.

He is trying to take advantage of every race he can. Holland improved his personal best in the 5000 meter (14:27.05), and the 1500 (3:42.52) in April. These times are fast enough to qualify for regionals later this year in Fayetteville, Arkansas.

“I have some fairly ambitious goals,” Holland said.

He hopes to continue focusing on getting the work done each day and controlling what he can.