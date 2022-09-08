In the wide gap between FCS and FBS schools, it’s rare to find connections. For Oregon and Eastern Washington, they shared the honor of having the same electric playmaker at the head of the offense.

Coming out of Bishop Alemany High School in Los Angeles, Adams didn’t receive proper recognition for his talents. According to 247Sports.com, he was an unranked player with only two offers. One from Portland State and the other from Eastern Washington.

With the numbers Adams put up in his final two years at Bishop Alemany, it would be surprising to not receive a Power-5 offer as a quarterback. Yet that offer never came. While leading his team to an overall record of 22-5, Adams passed for 5,234 yards and 49 touchdowns. He also tacked on 1,263 yards and 19 scores on the ground.

A lack of recognition didn’t derail the start of his college football career — it fueled it. In splitting time during his redshirt sophomore season, Adams led the Eagles to the FCS playoff semifinals.

Adams turned up the heat in 2012, his first as the undisputed starter. He spearheaded an upset win against No. 25 Oregon State. Throwing for 411 yards and four touchdowns against the Beavers sent national attention Adams’ way.

He would continue to rack up stats, accolades and wins for the Eagles in the 2013 and 2014 seasons. Adams became a two-time Big Sky Player of the Year and was responsible for 100 total touchdowns during that period.

Seeking to play at a higher level, Adams was granted a release from his scholarship so he could gauge Power-5 interest. In an interview on the Dan Patrick Show, he confirmed that he talked to UCLA and Maryland before deciding to join Oregon.

“It was a dream school,” Adams said, during an interview with Sports with Limitless.“Whatever you think of Oregon, it’s 10 times better.”

Before arriving in Eugene, the 5-foot-11 Adams had his work cut out for him. He had to follow up Marcus Mariota’s Heisman-winning season, which would be a steep challenge for anyone. Adams took that challenge and ran with it.

In his first start as a Duck, he faced off against his former teammates at Eastern Washington. Adams established himself as a more than viable replacement for Mariota, launching 19 passes for 246 yards and a pair of touchdowns en route to a 61-42 victory.

“The fact that I’m getting an opportunity to earn the starting spot at the University of Oregon is surreal,” Adams admitted.

Throughout the year, Adams showed why Oregon named him the starter even though he’d arrived five days late for fall camp. A tantalizing combination of deep ball accuracy with a sixth sense for making clutch plays revealed why he was coined “Big Play VA.”

During his lone season at Oregon, he completed nearly 65% of his throws for 2,643 yards and 28 total touchdowns compared to six interceptions. It was a more than admirable performance for facing his toughest competition yet.

His efforts were enough to propel Oregon to a 9-4 record while having the fifth best team offense in the nation.

The Ducks’ postseason hopes were dashed after a disappointing loss in the 2016 Alamo bowl. Adams didn’t perform particularly well –– going 13/19 for 197 yards and a touchdown. The Ducks then choked on a 31 point lead to TCU — a loss which is burned into the memory of many Oregon fans. It came as a bitter ending for an otherwise exciting season.

Adams was not selected in the 2016 draft, although he did his best in the East-West Shrine Game, winning offensive MVP.

Stints with the Commanders and Seahawks did not last long, failing to stick with both teams after rookie mini-camp.

Adams has made a career for himself in the CFL where he’s experienced mild success. Entering his sixth season, he was dealt to the B.C. Lions for a 2023 first-round pick, where he is likely to start soon, following a significant injury to Lions first string quarterback Nathan Rourke.

Oregon will take on Adams’ former squad at Autzen Stadium on Sept. 10 at 5:30 p.m.