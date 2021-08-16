Wide receiver Tetairoa McMillan announced his commitment to the Oregon football team via his personal Instagram account on Monday night. McMillan will join the Ducks next season after his final season at Servite High School in Los Angeles.
After landing the four-star receiver, the Ducks’ 2022 recruiting class ranks No. 9 in the country according to 247Sports. McMillan, the nation’s No. 5 receiver, showed out during his sophomore and junior seasons at Servite, scoring 16 touchdowns in 14 games while leading the Friars to two CIF Division I playoff berths.
For McMillan, the commitment to the Oregon football program was a lifelong dream finally coming to fruition. In McMillan’s commitment video he mentioned how he was a supporter of the Ducks since his childhood.
According to Duck Territory, that love for Oregon football grew since he originally toured the campus and its facilities last year. McMillan and wide receivers coach Bryan McClendon developed a strong relationship which played a vital role in luring him to Oregon over schools such as Arizona and USC.
Having chemistry with his positional coach will give McMillan an advantage once he steps on the campus in Eugene and suits up in the green and yellow. At 6-foot-4, McMillan specializes as a jump-ball and deep threat. He will slot in behind Devon Williams next season after seniors Jaylen Redd and Johnny Johnson III graduate.