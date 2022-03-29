Tuesday was another offensive showcase for the Oregon Ducks, who were recently named No. 21 in the country by D1Baseball’s latest poll.

The Ducks were fueled by a 10-run onslaught in the first inning, once again overcoming their starting pitching problems. They beat the San Francisco Dons 15-5 in the first matchup of a two-game series at PK Park.

“It’s good to win,” head coach Mark Wasikowski said. “Impressed with the offense, especially coming out of the chutes and putting really, really good swings on balls. That was their Saturday starter today and we were able to knock him out in the first inning.”

South Eugene High School alum Bryce Boettcher, a talented outfielder, made his first career start at second base for Oregon. He received several hugs from his teammates before the game. He made the transition with ease, looking solid in the field and reaching base twice while putting up strong at-bats.

“He can play shortstop for us too,” Wasikowski said. “I’m sure if we stuck gear on him, he could probably catch. He’s an athlete like crazy, and we’re thrilled to have another local guy having success here.”

As Oregon pitchers have done quite frequently this season, Jacob Hughes walked the first batter he faced. A run came across on a single and a sacrifice fly, giving the Dons an early 1-0 lead.

That lead vanished nearly instantly. Tanner Smith and Colby Shade led off the Ducks’ half of the first with singles and advanced into scoring position on a fielding error. Brennan Milone then blooped one into shallow right field to give Oregon a 2-1 lead before San Francisco could even record an out.

After Jacob Walsh and Josh Kasevich walked, Anthony Hall drove in a run with another single. Sam Novitske and Boettcher recorded hits to bring in three more runs, and Smith reached on a misplay by the first baseman that scored yet another run.

Milone hit a two-run single that gave him his third and fourth RBIs of the inning. Walsh reached on the Dons’ second error of the inning, making it 10-1 and ending the afternoon for San Francisco starting pitcher Weston Lombard. It was a tough outing for him, but his defense did him absolutely no favors.

A great Oregon offense and a mediocre San Francisco defense proved to be an ugly combination.

Despite a nine-run lead, Hughes had trouble throwing strikes. After giving up a double and a single, he walked two batters to force in a run. That ended his afternoon after 1 1/3 innings pitched.

Stone Churby entered and gave up a two-run single that made it 10-4. He ended up going 1 2/3 innings without allowing a run of his own accord.

Kasevich tacked on two more with a homer in the third inning. It was his third homer of the year.

The Dons got one back on a triple and a sacrifice fly against RJ Gordon in the fourth. Gordon pitched an inning because it was his scheduled bullpen day anyway. Wasikowski said he’s still expected to make his usual Friday start.

Josiah Cromwick led off the bottom of the fourth with a hard comebacker off San Francisco pitcher Will Hearn’s hip. Hearn collapsed in pain and had to be helped off the field.

His replacement Kai Burdick, who stands at six feet and 10 inches, was greeted with an RBI double by Novitske. A soft infield single by Smith brought in another run. A wild pitch allowed Smith to score, making it 15-5.

Christian Ciuffetelli pitched two scoreless innings, and Rio Britton worked the final three frames. Neither team scored after the fourth inning.

“Our bullpen’s been awesome,” Ciuffetelli said. “Guys are just coming in and throwing strikes with nasty stuff. We’ve got some real competitors.”

The Ducks pulled some of their starters out of the game as they completed a leisurely 15-5 victory.

“It’s just bringing as much energy as we can each day to the field,” Smith said of the team’s mentality. “That’s what wins those Sunday games; that’s what wins the midweek games, is just the energy, sustaining it and keeping it through long games like this one.”

Oregon (17-7) will wrap up the two-game set with San Francisco (14-13) Wednesday at 1 p.m. before traveling to UCLA for a weekend series.