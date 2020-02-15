Oregon track and field completed the first day of the Husky Classic in Seattle on Friday night by posting several NCAA top-20 marks, including Cooper Teare’s top national time of 7:46.45 in the men’s 3,000m.
Teare’s teammate, James West, posted the third-best national time in the same event, running a 7:47.1. The pair is now ranked fifth and sixth in Oregon history for this event.
Senior Carmela Cardama Baez also made a splash in the distance field, finishing in eighth place overall with a personal best time of 9:01.67 in the women’s 3,000m, moving herself to fifth on the Oregon all-time list. She currently holds the UO record in the 5,000m at 15:25.41, a mark she set in December.
In the penultimate section of the men’s 3,000m, freshman Cole Hocker led the pack with a 7:57.26 mark, winning the race with a max-effort sprint in the final meters.
Jackson Mestler shaved 10 seconds off his 5,000m time, running a 13:36.62 and finishing second. He now ranks fifth on the national list and the UO all-time list.
The Husky Classic wraps up Saturday, Feb. 15 as the Ducks prepare for the MPSF Championships next weekend in Seattle.