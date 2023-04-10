2023.04.8.EMG.JS.MBB.NikeHoopSummit-6.jpg

Bronny James holds the ball in the offensive zone waiting to make a play. The top high school athletes in the world represent their respective countries at the Nike Hoop Summit held at the Moda Center in Portland, Ore., on April 8th, 2023. (Jonathan Suni, Emerald).
Stanford University commit, Andrej Stojakovic, poses for the World Team photo. The top high school athletes in the world represent their respective countries at the Nike Hoop Summit held at the Moda Center in Portland, Ore., on April 8th, 2023. (Jonathan Suni, Emerald).
Bronny James prepares for the game during warm ups. The top high school athletes in the world represent their respective countries at the Nike Hoop Summit held at the Moda Center in Portland, Ore., on April 8th, 2023. (Jonathan Suni, Emerald).
LeBron James loudly shows his support as his son, Bronny James, is introduced to the Arena at the start of the game. The top high school athletes in the world represent their respective countries at the Nike Hoop Summit held at the Moda Center in Portland, Ore., on April 8th, 2023. (Jonathan Suni, Emerald).
DJ Wagner (12) calls a play as he dribbles the ball into the offensive zone. The top high school athletes in the world represent their respective countries at the Nike Hoop Summit held at the Moda Center in Portland, Ore., on April 8th, 2023. (Jonathan Suni, Emerald).
A teammate helps Bronny (6) up off the ground after creating a three point opportunity off of a layup. The top high school athletes in the world represent their respective countries at the Nike Hoop Summit held at the Moda Center in Portland, Ore., on April 8th, 2023. (Jonathan Suni, Emerald).
University of Oregon commit, Jackson Shelstad (8), pushes off Canadian representative, Aden Holloway (1). The top high school athletes in the world represent their respective countries at the Nike Hoop Summit held at the Moda Center in Portland, Ore., on April 8th, 2023. (Jonathan Suni, Emerald).
Mackenzie Mgbako (8) helps Canadian teammate, Aden Holloway (1), up off the court. The top high school athletes in the world represent their respective countries at the Nike Hoop Summit held at the Moda Center in Portland, Ore., on April 8th, 2023. (Jonathan Suni, Emerald).
Fans hold up a sign stating "We want Bronny @ Oregon", urging him to make his decision in the direction of Eugene rather than Southern California or other options. The top high school athletes in the world represent their respective countries at the Nike Hoop Summit held at the Moda Center in Portland, Ore., on April 8th, 2023. (Jonathan Suni, Emerald).
Finnish representative, Miro Little (2), goes up to attempt to stuff a Bronny James (6) layup. The top high school athletes in the world represent their respective countries at the Nike Hoop Summit held at the Moda Center in Portland, Ore., on April 8th, 2023. (Jonathan Suni, Emerald).
Jackson Shelstad (8) pressures a Team World player in front of the World bench. The top high school athletes in the world represent their respective countries at the Nike Hoop Summit held at the Moda Center in Portland, Ore., on April 8th, 2023. (Jonathan Suni, Emerald).
Bronny James looks at the crowd during a brief pause in the game. The top high school athletes in the world represent their respective countries at the Nike Hoop Summit held at the Moda Center in Portland, Ore., on April 8th, 2023. (Jonathan Suni, Emerald).
Bronny James (6) celebrates with Jackson Shelstad (8) after an impressive buzzer beater to end the half. The top high school athletes in the world represent their respective countries at the Nike Hoop Summit held at the Moda Center in Portland, Ore., on April 8th, 2023. (Jonathan Suni, Emerald).
Ron Holland (11) and Ja'Kobe Walter (9) jump up in celebration after a big play. The top high school athletes in the world represent their respective countries at the Nike Hoop Summit held at the Moda Center in Portland, Ore., on April 8th, 2023. (Jonathan Suni, Emerald).
LeBron James of the Lakers and Draymond Green of the Warriors hug and catch up during halftime. The top high school athletes in the world represent their respective countries at the Nike Hoop Summit held at the Moda Center in Portland, Ore., on April 8th, 2023. (Jonathan Suni, Emerald).
Bronny James focuses and prepares for the second half of the game. The top high school athletes in the world represent their respective countries at the Nike Hoop Summit held at the Moda Center in Portland, Ore., on April 8th, 2023. (Jonathan Suni, Emerald).
Jackson Shelstad prepares to inbound the ball to start off the second half in front of his home state crowd. The top high school athletes in the world represent their respective countries at the Nike Hoop Summit held at the Moda Center in Portland, Ore., on April 8th, 2023. (Jonathan Suni, Emerald).
Duke commit, Jared McCain (7), dribbles the ball into the World Team's zone. The top high school athletes in the world represent their respective countries at the Nike Hoop Summit held at the Moda Center in Portland, Ore., on April 8th, 2023. (Jonathan Suni, Emerald).
Bronny James (6) reaches over Aden Holloway (1) to try to block a shot attempt. The top high school athletes in the world represent their respective countries at the Nike Hoop Summit held at the Moda Center in Portland, Ore., on April 8th, 2023. (Jonathan Suni, Emerald).
Ron Holland cuts at the three point line with the ball in his hand. The top high school athletes in the world represent their respective countries at the Nike Hoop Summit held at the Moda Center in Portland, Ore., on April 8th, 2023. (Jonathan Suni, Emerald).
Jamaica representative, London Johnson (4), shoots with heavy pressure from USC commit, Isaiah Collier (4). The top high school athletes in the world represent their respective countries at the Nike Hoop Summit held at the Moda Center in Portland, Ore., on April 8th, 2023. (Jonathan Suni, Emerald).
Future PAC-12 athlete, Isaiah Collier (4), prepares to shoot a free throw. The top high school athletes in the world represent their respective countries at the Nike Hoop Summit held at the Moda Center in Portland, Ore., on April 8th, 2023. (Jonathan Suni, Emerald).
LeBron James acknowledges some yelling fans behind him. The top high school athletes in the world represent their respective countries at the Nike Hoop Summit held at the Moda Center in Portland, Ore., on April 8th, 2023. (Jonathan Suni, Emerald).
Jared McCain (7) directs his team to create a play in the World zone. The top high school athletes in the world represent their respective countries at the Nike Hoop Summit held at the Moda Center in Portland, Ore., on April 8th, 2023. (Jonathan Suni, Emerald).
Bronny James waits for his team to inbound the ball. The top high school athletes in the world represent their respective countries at the Nike Hoop Summit held at the Moda Center in Portland, Ore., on April 8th, 2023. (Jonathan Suni, Emerald).
Ja'Kobe Walter (9) holds the ball away from his defender. The top high school athletes in the world represent their respective countries at the Nike Hoop Summit held at the Moda Center in Portland, Ore., on April 8th, 2023. (Jonathan Suni, Emerald).
LeBron James talks with some fans as he waits for his son to meet up with the family at the end of the game. The top high school athletes in the world represent their respective countries at the Nike Hoop Summit held at the Moda Center in Portland, Ore., on April 8th, 2023. (Jonathan Suni, Emerald).
Bronny goes to meet up with his family at the end of the game. The top high school athletes in the world represent their respective countries at the Nike Hoop Summit held at the Moda Center in Portland, Ore., on April 8th, 2023. (Jonathan Suni, Emerald).