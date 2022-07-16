It was a clean sweep for the American men in the 100m dash of the World Athletics Championship on Saturday.

Fred Kerley got the gold medal with a time of 9.86, while Marvin Bracy-Williams secured silver and a bronze for Trayvon Bromell. Bracy-Williams had the lead until the last five meters. He leaned to cross the line too early, giving Kerley the go-ahead gold.

“The job is done for today,” Kerley said. “I got the work done this time around and the gold medal means more than anything. It's amazing to do it on home soil with the home crowd behind us. It's a wonderful blessing to get a clean sweep. We all put the work in.”

Chase Ealey’s first throw, 20.49m, in the women’s shot put was enough to earn the first gold medal for The United States. Ealey wanted to set the tone with the first throw and certainly did.

Being the world champion, as an athlete, is the thing that everyone wants to do once in a lifetime, Ealey said after getting her gold.

“Every throw was absolutely big,” Ealey said. “I do not think I can describe the atmosphere at the stadium today. But since the moment I walked out I felt this day was so important and the cheering and the support of the fans was unforgettable. It will stay deep in my heart.”

The United States finishes the day ahead on the medal table with five total — two golds, one silver and two bronze.

Former Duck and current Philidephia Eagle Devon Allen won the fifth heat of the men’s 110m hurdles. With a time of 13.47, Allen secured his spot in the semifinals on Sunday evening. Allen said he was focused on finding his rhythm after not racing for three weeks.

“Being home in Eugene feels comfortable,” Allen said. “It’s always great to run in Hayward. I lived right up the street when I went here.”

Performing on the world stage has helped to prepare Allen for when he hits the limelight of the NFL.

“I’ve been a professional for six years now,” Allen said. “I’m used to competing at a high level. I know how to act, how to sleep and recover. I’m not going to get a little bit of money and go out to the club during the week.”

Jianan Wang, China, waited until his last leap to take the lead in the men’s long jump. His 8.36m was just enough to beat defending Olympic champion Miltiadis Tentogiou of Greece.

Polish power was on display in the men’s hammer throw final. Paweł Fajdek won his fifth consecutive gold medal in the event, tossing a world-leading 81.91m. Fellow Pole Wojciech Nowicki got silver in the event.

“We have learned during all these years that this is the recipe of the Polish success in this event,” Fajdek said. “We know what to do, also it’s a fact that it does not fit everyone, you have to have a tall, strong figure to become a good thrower.”

The women’s 10k came down to a photo finish. Letesenbet Gidey, Ethiopia, set a world-leading time of 30:09.94. Gidey edged out Kenyans Hellen Oribi and Margaret Chelimo Kipkemboi to win her first gold medal at the world championships. She will bring home the eighth gold medal for Ethiopia in the event.

“This was the biggest aim I had,” Gidey said. “The dream came true. This victory is even more important to me than a world record. I am so happy about this performance. I've been thinking about winning this gold since 2019.”

In the men’s 400m hurdles, American Ray Benjamin ran a 49.06. Benjamin, the world’s third ranked hurdler, secured a spot in the semi’s Sunday night. He has the utmost confidence in his ability to become a champion.

“Am I the gold medal favorite?” Benjamin said. “It depends on who you ask. If you ask me— yeah, hell yeah.”

The Jamaican women dominated the 100m dash. All four sprinters — Shericka Jackson, Shelly-Ann Fraiser-Prince, Elaine Thompson-Herah and Oregon Duck Kemba Nelson — qualified for the semifinals on Sunday evening.

Day three of the World Athletics Championships will begin at 6:15 a.m. on Sunday, with the marathon at Autzen Stadium. Seven gold medals will be up for grabs, including the men’s 110m hurdles and women’s 100m dash.