Oregon women’s basketball guard Taylor Mikesell has entered the transfer portal, according to a report by James Crepea of The Oregonian.
Mikesell, a junior, joined the Ducks in 2020 after two years at the University of Maryland. In 24 games (20 starts) this season, she averaged 9.3 points, 2.4 rebounds and 1.8 assists. The Massillon, Ohio native has two years of college eligibility left.
She joins teammates Taylor Chavez and Jaz Shelley in transferring from the Ducks this offseason, after a season which ended in a Sweet 16 elimination to Louisville. With the three veteran guards now gone, Oregon will have to rely on younger players such as Te-Hina Paopao, Maddie Scherr and Syndey Parrish.