Oregon guards Taylor Chavez and Jaz Shelley will both enter the transfer portal this offseason, as was first reported by James Crepea of The Oregonian.
Shelley was the first player to officially announce on Instagram she will be leaving the Ducks on Wednesday, while Chavez has yet to officially announce her departure. Both guards saw inconsistent playing time this season. Chavez was sidelined for a few games during conference play due to COVID-19 protocols and Shelley missed the first two games of the NCAA Tournament due to an injury.
This past season, Chavez averaged 4.1 points, 2.1 assists and 1.9 rebounds while shooting 35.7% from the field. The junior was in and out of the starting lineup with only nine starts and was pinned to be one of the team’s star veterans this year.
The sophomore, Shelley, averaged 4.0 points, 1.7 rebounds and 1.9 assists per game in the 22 games she played in this season. Her season-high 13 points came against USC in January on 5-of-8 shooting.
With the losses of Chavez and Shelley, Oregon will now be without four returners, including graduating seniors Erin Boley and Lydia Giomi. Boley decided to not opt in to the 2021 WNBA Draft April 1 deadline. With the departure of the four players, Oregon will not have anyone who recorded minutes from the 2019 season. Both Nyara Sabally and Sedona Prince were sidelined all year.
The Ducks, however, will be adding 6-foot-1 freshman Taylor Bigby to their roster next year, who was the No. 29 ranked recruit in the nation.
