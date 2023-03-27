Tanner Smith was named a National Player of the Week by Collegiate Baseball on Monday morning after his white-hot series against Northwestern State.

Smith started the series by breaking the school hits record on Friday, then finished it by becoming the first Duck to homer in five consecutive games. It was a four-game sweep for Oregon, extending its winning streak to six after two commanding victories over Washington State.

In that six-game stretch, Smith has gone 14-for-23 with five home runs, three doubles and 15 RBIs. He fell a triple short of the cycle in two of the three games this weekend and looked ultra-locked in at the plate, scorching the ball even on some of his outs.

It’s been the hottest streak of Smith’s long and storied Oregon career, turning the already good season he was having into a great one. He leads the team with a .372 batting average, and also has a .468 OBP, .692 slugging and team-high six home runs.

Smith is the second Duck to be named a Collegiate Baseball Player of the Week this year, after Josiah Cromwick did so in the first week of the season. Matt Dallas also earned Pac-12 Pitcher of the Week for his performances against Washington State and Niagara last week.

This is Smith’s last season in a Duck uniform, a career that started in 2019 and has been the epitome of consistency. Smith has already surpassed Gabe Matthews for the most hits in Oregon baseball history and is showing no signs of slowing down. He’s helped fuel this offense to a breakout as of late, scoring 73 total runs over the six-game winning streak.

Smith and the Ducks will look to keep the magic alive this weekend against Pac-12 foe Arizona.