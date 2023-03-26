Tanner Smith is setting all kinds of records lately.

This series, which began with him setting the school hits record, ended with him becoming the first Oregon player to hit a home run in five consecutive games. It was pure dominance for Smith, as it was pure dominance for the Ducks as a team. They beat Northwestern State 5-0 on Sunday, completing a four-game sweep and winning their sixth in a row overall.

“It was awesome,” Smith said. “It’s a great feeling to break records, but I think it’s an even better feeling when we come away with a four-game sweep, and seeing all the bats that came alive and stayed hot, and seeing pitching. The team clicking is just so awesome.”

The Ducks struck first with a run in the first inning. Rikuu Nishida reached on an error, then came around to score on a passed ball.

Matthew Grabmann got the start for Oregon, back in the rotation after Jackson Pace struggled and made a relief appearance on Saturday. Grabmann set down the first nine batters with three strikeouts, showing better command of his high-movement fastball.

He fell into a jam in the fourth. After he hit the leadoff batter, Gabe Colaianni recorded the Demons’ first hit against him. A wild pitch put two runners in scoring position, and on a 3-0 count, the Ducks elected to intentionally walk Michael Dattalo and load the bases.

With Grabmann behind 3-1, and flirting with disaster, he induced a clutch double play ball to escape unscathed. It was impressively turned by Drew Cowley at shortstop on a high chopper, with Gavin Grant making the strong throw to first.

“Drew Cowley played tremendously well, and Gavin Grant up the middle,” head coach Mark Wasikowski said. “We elected to intentionally walk [Dattalo] to get the bases loaded. That can always go against you and not work to your favor. But it worked in our favor. We got the double play ball, and the kids turned it.”

Grabmann hit the first batter once again in the fifth inning, which brought his day to an end. He only gave up one hit with four strikeouts in four-plus innings, but in a tight game, Oregon opted to go to the reigning Pac-12 Pitcher of the Week.

Dallas showed why he earned that accolade, getting a strikeout and a double play. It was the third straight half-inning that ended on a double play up the middle.

The Ducks, seemingly quiet at the plate after five straight games reaching double digits, came alive for three in the sixth. Colby Shade got things going with a single, and Cowley doubled to put two in scoring position.

Sabin Ceballos hit a sacrifice fly, and Smith followed with his record-setting home run. He raised one fist to the sky as he watched it fly over the right-center field wall.

“I was like, ‘Please go out, please go out,’” Smith said. “And when it went out, it was just a feeling of gratitude again, Darrell [Hunter] and all the coaches that helped me put the offensive piece together.”

The Ducks added another run without a hit in the seventh, helped out by some sloppy play from the right side of Northwestern State’s infield. They had a chance for more, but Shade was caught trying to run home after Cowley advanced to second.

Dallas went on to have another dominant outing, holding the Demons scoreless for four innings. It lowered his ERA to 1.33. The only hit he allowed was a soft infield nubber.

“Really just trying not to do too much,” Dallas said. “Being in character, and trying to live pitch by pitch.”

Josh Mollerus put the finishing touches on the shutout with a perfect ninth, safely securing the series sweep.

“I was happy with all the pitchers that we had out there today,” Wasikowski said. “I thought they competed well, and they threw the ball exceptionally well.”

Oregon (15-7, 3-3 Pac-12) will return to conference play next weekend against Arizona (13-8, 3-5 Pac-12). The series will kick off in Tucson at 6 p.m. on Friday.