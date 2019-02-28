Oregon (16-12, 7-8 Pac-12) was able to end its three-game losing streak against the conferences second best team, Arizona State (19-9, 9-6 Pac-12), while avenging a earlier conference loss to the Sun Devils, 79-51.
Here are three takeaways from Oregon’s 28-point victory:
Ending the skid
Oregon was riding a three-game losing skid coming into the game against the Sun Devils. They looked flat and unmotivated during these losses of 15 to Oregon State, 17 to USC and seven to UCLA, but they were all road games.
The Ducks returned home to face a team that was second in the Pac-12 standings and riding a three-game winning streak.
Oregon carried and aggressive defensive mentality from the first half into the second half. The Ducks opened the the second half with a 16-0 scoring run that blew the game open for Oregon.
The defense held the Pac-12’s top scoring offense, who averages 79.1 points per game, to 51 points, but the defensive energy started with senior Ehab Amin. Amin, who registered a team high three steals and turned in one of his best performances of the season. He finished the game with 11 points and five rebounds to go along with his three steals. Oregon’s defense also held Arizona State to 3-for-24 from the 3-point line.
“We’ve had good defensive efforts in the first half, but that was our best [defensive effort] in the second [half],” head coach Dana Altman said. “I thought we challenged their shooters pretty good and did some pretty good things.”
The all-around blowout win against the Pac-12’s second best contender is what Oregon needed to end the three-game skid and give them momentum heading into March.
Flexing their muscle
Looking at Oregon and Arizona State with stats and the eye test you can clearly see that the Sun Devils are the stronger and more physical team
“We’re not a very physical team. … You look at them and their size and weight and were a little on the skinny side,” Altman said. “We beat a really good rebounding team.”
That didn't seem to be the case tonight.
Entering the game Arizona State was ranked as the highest rebounding team in the Pac-12 and outrebounded teams by a 6.1 margin, but tonight was different story.
The Ducks outrebounded the Sun Devils 44-26, giving them an 18 point rebound advantage. Arizona State only allows an average of 34.9 rebounds per game.
The rebounding and physicality started underneath the rim with freshman Francis Okoro. Okoro, who registered a career high 10 rebounds along with seven points and one block, was able to rattle Arizona State early on. Okoro’s physicality got Arizona State’s big-men in trouble early on and they never recovered.
Oregon was also able to outscore Arizona State 40-28 in the paint, which gave them the chance to more offensive rebounds and score more second chance points then the Sun Devils with their big men being weary of costly fouls.
King Louie, not the first
Freshman forward Louis King has been able to be the Ducks front man since the season-ending injury of Bol Bol.
Bol, who was avgegering 21 points and 9.6 rebounds before he went down, was a vital part of Oregon's success and offense.
Now it’s King’s turn.
Ever since he returned from a knee injury he suffered last year he’s been the Ducks offensive workhorse. King has lead the team with 15.8 points per game, but hit above his average tonight when he registered 19 points against Arizona State. And not only has he been their main offense threat, but he’s also been able to grab a team high 6.3 rebounds.
King’s consistency will be a vital part of Oregon’s success going down the road if they want to make a run in the tournament.
