After Sabrina Ionescu hit a pull up jumper to give Oregon a nine-point lead with less than a minute remaining, she yelled and pumped her first as she ran back on defense. The gesture signified how significant a win this was not only for her, but for program as well.
There was a lot more on the line in this game than a Civil War rivalry. In front of the second sellout for a women’s basketball game at Matthew Knight Arena, No. 3 Oregon (24-1, 13-0 Pac-12) grinded out a 77-68 statement win over No. 9 Oregon State (20-5 10-3 Pac-12).
Here are three takeaways from Friday's game:
Battle in the paint
In the first quarter, OSU gave the Ducks a taste of their own medicine. Because of threats on the 3-point line, Oregon’s defense was exposed on the rotation, and forward Joanna Grymek made multiple uncontested layups.
“You saw that we were kinda struggling at first,” said Ruthy Hebard, who finished with 21 points and 11 rebounds. “I think I just needed a little more help and my teammates gave me that down the stretch.”
The extra effort on defense and scoring in transition went a long way, and Oregon had 15 points off turnovers compared to Oregon State’s six. Fueled by 12 offensive rebounds, the Ducks had a 17-6 second chance advantage.
“Those hustle plays cost us the game I think,” Ionescu said. “We stuck with it and we continued to rebound and dive on those loose balls when we had to."
Limiting Oregon State’s scoring options
It was no secret Oregon State could shoot the 3, and it was evident early that was the intended method of scoring. With Destiny Slocum not scoring in the first half, the Beavers made six 3s from multiple players.
For most of the game, Cazorla and the Ducks had Slocum under control. She had just two points at halftime, but due to her ball handling and elite speed to the basket, she had to be guarded at all times. Slocum's play kept the game close by drawing fouls and making free throws on her way to a 19-point night.
Oregon’s defense tightened up in the third quarter, forcing Oregon State to hold the ball until late in the shot clock. The Beavers hit no threes in the second half.
“We definitely focused on trying to make her take tough jump shots,” Ionescu said. “I think (positions) 1-5 we contained her well and he have to do that again on Monday.”
A change in direction
Oregon has now won 17 straight games, the longest streak in the nation, and has a three-game lead over the next two teams, Stanford and Oregon State. Prior to last season’s win against the Beavers, Oregon State had Oregon’s number, winning the past 13 matchups.
If Oregon finishes the sweep in Corvallis on Monday, it will be a hugely significant statement not only in terms of the conference dynamics, but also for national rankings as well.
Graves was appreciative of the crowd support, and acknowledged the team and recognition had come a long way.
“We didn’t give any tickets away,” Graves said. “These people wanted to be here and that’s pretty cool.”
