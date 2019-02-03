With 13 missed baskets and six turnovers, the Colorado Buffaloes (11-10, 0-9 Pac-12) ended their dismal first quarter against No. 4 Oregon women’s basketball (21-1, 10-0 Pac-12) in a 27-2 hole that would prove insurmountable.
Now seated at the top of the Pac-12 conference after their victory over No. 14 Utah on Friday, the Ducks dominated the Buffaloes in a 102-43 victory, improving upon its perfect record in conference play.
Here are three takeaways from Sunday's game:
Strong Scoring Efficiency In The First Half
From the start, the Ducks continued to prove why they are one of the most dynamic offenses in the country, shooting 66 percent and 50 percent from 3-point range behind leading scorers Ruthy Hebard and Maite Cazorla, who each scored in double digits.
Hebard, one of the nation’s most efficient scorers, who had 24 points and 12 rebounds in the game, said that when her team starts as strong they did in the first quarter that it helps set the tone for the rest of the game
The Ducks offense ranks second in the NCAA in points per game, field goal percentage and 3-point percentage. On Sunday, the Ducks ended the game improving upon both their field goal and 3-point range with 58 percent from the field and 50 percent from deep.
Colorado Outmatched From The Start
After going 10-1 in non-conference play, the Buffaloes have yet to win a game in Pac-12 play.
Without their first-team all-Pac-12 point guard Kennedy Leonard, who has been sidelined with a foot injury for over a month now, the team struggled to find any rhythm, with the first basket of the game coming at the eight-minute mark in the second quarter.
Last season, Leonard broke Colorado’s single season assist record and was third in the Pac-12 in assists-per-game. Leonard was essential to the Buffaloes’ offense, scoring in double-digits 25 times last season and had four games with 10 or more assists.
Oregon head coach Kelly Graves said Leonard is quickly proving to be one of the Pac-12’s most important players, and will be the force that will help Buffaloes get back on track when she returns to the court in the coming weeks.
The Buffaloes ended the game shooting 25 percent from the field, and 19 percent from deep.
Promising Fourth Quarter Behind Bench Players
For the majority of the fourth quarter, the floor was comprised mostly of players off the bench for the Ducks. It was a unit that Graves said doesn’t usually get to play together in games, but showed aggressively which picked up for the team’s sluggish end to the third quarter.
“After they played a few minutes together I really thought they started the gel,” Graves said.
Guards Taylor Chavez and Morgan Yaeger both received chances at point guard without the help of starting guards Maite Cazorla or Sabrina Ionescu, which Graves said is uncommon.
Back-to-back 3-point baskets from Yaeger, strong play off the glass from forward Oti Gildon and pull-up jumpers from freshman guard Taylor Chavez displayed a promising side of the Ducks offense. Graves said the energized end of the quarter were valuable minutes for his team.
Shooting percentage in the fourth quarter was comparatively better than the third, and at the end of the game, each player on the Ducks roster had scored.
