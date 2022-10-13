Senior left tackle T.J. Bass came into this season with plenty of expectations. The former 4-star recruit made the Outland Trophy Preseason Watch List. The award is given to the top interior lineman in the country.

This past week against Arizona, Bass was given an 82.4 blocking grade from Pro Football Focus and allowed no quarterback pressures or hurries.

Thanks to Bass' dominant play, the Ducks gained 306 yards on the ground behind a running attack that simply overpowered the Wildcats.

Thus far, Bass has gone beyond everyone’s expectations. He made the switch to left tackle this year and anchored for one of the toughest offensive lines in the nation.

Bass leads an offensive front that hasn’t given up a sack in five games. His leadership has created strong chemistry between the linemen who have done an excellent job at protecting Bo Nix in Pac-12 play.

One of the most overlooked reasons for Oregon’s success this year has been the play up front. They’ve consistently controlled the line of scrimmage, allowing the run game to dominate. Through five games, the Ducks have run for 6.2 yards a clip and 241.7 yards per game.

This has allowed Bo Nix to keep the defense honest and expose close coverage on talented receivers Troy Franklin, Kris Hutson and Chase Cota.

If Bass and the offensive line keep this up, Oregon’s offense will be unstoppable the rest of the year, and Bass will likely be selected in the early rounds of the 2023 NFL Draft.