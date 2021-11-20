Oregon Women's basketball escaped Taylor Robertson and the Oklahoma Sooners, tipping off the Bad Boy Mowers Battle 4 Atlantis with a 98-93 win.
The Ducks trailed most of the game but were able to survive behind a dominant second half performance from junior forward Nyara Sabally.
Sabally shot 11-19 and scored 20 of her career high 30 points in the second half.
The Ducks got off to a poor offensive start, shooting 3-13 and turning the ball over 11 times in the absence of pre-season All-Pac-12 guard Te-Hina Paopao.
On the contrary, the Sooners came out flame throwing. Preseason All-Big-12 guard Taylor Robertson paired a 3-of-4 three-point shooting start with a perfect 5-of-5 performance from the free-throw line en route to a 14-point first half. The Sooners took a 44-35 lead into the half.
The Ducks opened the second half hitting five of their first seven shots as forward tandem Sydney Parish and Nyara Sabally both started 3-of-4, scoring Oregon's first 17 points collectively.
Bringing the game to within two points, the Ducks finished the third quarter on a two-minute scoring drought in which Oklahoma connected on 5-of-7 field goals, bringing a 67-60 Sooner lead into the fourth quarter.
The Ducks put it together in the fourth quarter. Oregon went on a 12-2 run in the final three minutes of play, piling on 38 points in the final frame. Of the four Oklahoma turnovers in the fourth quarter, three came in succession, part of an Oregon 6-0 run that forced the Sooners to begin intentionally fouling.
With the win, Oregon moves into the winners side of the Battle 4 Atlantis bracket. They will meet the winner of No. 1 South Carolina and Buffalo on Sunday, Nov. 21 at 2:30 PM in the Bahamas.