Ducks men’s tennis head coach Nils Schyllander announced on Tuesday afternoon that top-ranked Swedish tennis prospect August Gustafson has signed with Oregon and will join the team in the fall.
"We are thrilled to announce that August Gustafson will be joining the Ducks in the fall of 2022," Schyllander told GoDucks.com. "August is a national champion who already is a highly-accomplished doubles player with a huge upside in singles as well.
Gustafson is a top five U18/19 ranked singles player in Sweden, and most recently he won the doubles National Championship in his home country.
Shyllander added: "He is an extremely hard-working student-athlete [who] excels in the classroom and on the court. August will fit right into the Oregon way and our culture. Welcome to the Duck family, August."
Gustafson is currently the lone commit for the Ducks’ tennis 2022 class.