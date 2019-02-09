A day after placing third in the long jump, Tristan James transitioned to the triple jump. On his sixth and final attempt, the senior from Salem set a personal best of 51 feet, 9 ¾ inches. It was the No. 3 jump in the Oregon history, and the No. 18 jump in the nation this season.
Jasmin Reed won the 60-meter dash in 7.35 seconds. Earlier in the day, Reed posted a personal best of 7.34 seconds, earning the top qualifying time of the day. She finished five-tenths of a second in front of Callista Fletcher of San Diego State. Freshman Emily Sloan and sophomore Kaylah Robinson finished second and third in the 60-meter hurdle finals, going 8.21 and 8.27, respectively. Sloan's time converted from 8.23 due to altitude, which put her just inside the championship qualifying spot, at No. 15 in the nation.
Braxton Canady placed second in the 60-meter hurdles in 7.74 second. Wenjun Xie of China beat him by a near half-second, in 7.63. In the men’s 60-meter finals, Cravon Gillespie finished runner up in 6.61 seconds. Teammate Oraine Palmer was just behind him in 6.67 seconds. Washington State’s Emmanuel Wells won handily in 6.53 seconds.
The women capped off the day by winning the 4x400-meter relay. The team of Makenzie Dunmore, Hannah Waller, Iman Brown, and Kerrisa D’Arpino ran 3:40.55.
The Ducks have the UW Last Chance College Elite in Seattle and the Alex Wilson Invitational in South Bend, Indiana, next weekend.
Follow August Howell on Twitter @howell_august