Just minutes after winning the Utah state 5A championship for Orem High School, 5-star linebacker Noah Sewell committed to the Oregon Ducks.
Sewell, brother of current Oregon left tackle Penei Sewell, becomes the first 5-star in head coach Mario Cristobal’s 2020 class, and the second to commit to the program in as many years. He is ranked No. 20 nationally and chose the Ducks over Alabama, Georgia, Texas A&M and more.
“I would like to thank coaches, all the people who helped me get to where I am now,” Sewell said in a post-game interview. “But for the next three to four years, I will be attending the University of Oregon."
With the Sewell commitment, Oregon now holds the No. 9 recruiting class in the nation, per 247Sports.