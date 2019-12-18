Justin Flowe, a 5-star linebacker and the No. 4 prospect overall according to 247Sports, announced his commitment to the Oregon Ducks on National Signing Day.
The 6-foot-2, 225-pound inside backer from Upland, Calif., is the top-ranked player on the west coast and the second-highest-rated recruit in program history behind Kayvon Thibodeaux from the class of 2019. Flowe chose the Ducks over Clemson, USC and Miami, and becomes the second consecutive top-ranked prospect from the state of California to come to Eugene.
With the graduation of Troy Dye, Flowe has the talent to start from day one on defensive coordinator Andy Avalos’ defense, and has been considered one of the best defensive prospects to come out of California in years.