The good news keeps coming for the Oregon Ducks after another 4-star recruit announces his commitment. The No. 2 cornerback in the ESPN 300 list, Dontae Manning, declared his commitment during the Under Armour All-American game.
Manning signed in December, but had not revealed where he would attend so it could be announced on live television.
Following his commitment, Manning put out a video detailing his gratitudes and highlights from his recruitment. His video showed Cristobal celebrating the good news of Manning joining his team as well as Manning’s family and friends throwing their O.
Manning credited head coach Mario Cristobal and cornerbacks coach Donte Williams for convincing him to select Oregon.
“This school makes me feel at home,” Manning said in his recruitment video. “Even though it’s 1,500 miles away from home.”
The Missouri native chose Oregon over other powerhouse schools like Georgia, Oklahoma and Texas A&M.
His commitment propels Oregon to the top recruiting class in the Pac-12 and No. 12 in the nation. Manning will join the Ducks during the summer in preparation for next season.