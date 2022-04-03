Oregon lacrosse (3-9, 1-6 Pac-12) fell hard on Sunday to No. 25 Stanford (8-5, 6-1 Pac-12) at Cagan Stadium in its second game in three days.

The Cardinal sit atop the Pac-12 standings with only one loss in conference play, and have now won seven of their last eight games.

The offensive onslaught started early as Stanford poured in the first 6 goals of the game.

Fifth year Senior Ali Baiocco completed her hat trick for the Cardinal less than 6 minutes into the contest, and finished the game with 4 goals.

Oregon managed just 3 goals through the first three quarters, 2 by Shonly Wallace and 1 by Lillian Stump.

Turnovers prevented the Ducks from ever establishing an offensive rhythm. The team finished with 14 to Stanford’s 8.

The Ducks were on their heels defensively for the entirety of the contest, as Stanford effortlessly moved the ball and attacked the net.

Oregon Goalie’s Cassidy Eckert and Paige Crowther came up with 13 combined saves, but were unable to stop the bleeding as the Cardinal attempted an astounding 37 shots on goal.

Stanford leads the Pac-12 in goals and assists during in conference competition.

The Cardinal attack is headlined by Baiocco, who leads the Pac-12 in goals scored this season, and Ashley Humphrey who is threatening to break the women’s division one lacrosse record for assists in a season.

The Ducks were able to close the game on a high note with sophomores Nakeeya McCardell and Morgan McCarthy dropping in late fourth quarter goals.

Oregon’s leading scorer Hanna Hilcoff failed to score in the game.

The Ducks will try to pick up a win in the last leg of their California road trip at UC Davis on Saturday before returning home for two straight home games.

Oregon is still seeking its first four win season under head coach Chelsea Hoffmann.