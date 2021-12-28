In the leadup to its matchup with No. 16 Oklahoma in the Valero Alamo Bowl, Oregon’s top interior lineman Brandon Dorlus was asked at a press conference about his decision regarding his future with the team. The sophomore from Fort Lauderdale, Florida, has wreaked havoc on offensive lines all year and turned himself into a viable NFL Draft prospect.
When asked about his future, Dorlus initially gave an answer that worried all Ducks fans.
"I am declaring for the NFL Draft… no, I’m playing," Dorlus jokingly answered. "I’m coming back. I’m coming back for another year."
The First Team All-Pac-12 defensive lineman has proven this year that he requires the opposition’s full attention on every single snap.
His return bolsters a Ducks defense that has been depleted by transfers, opt outs and injuries. In the 13 games Dorlus has played for Oregon, he has tallied 23 total tackles, seven tackles for loss, two passes broken up and 2.5 sacks.
He generated 32 quarterback hurries and 41 total pressures, according to Pro Football Focus. He sits atop the leaderboard among all Pac-12 interior defensive lineman in both categories.
Among his draft eligible teammates, starting center Alex Forsyth, starting right guard Steven Jones, starting right tackle Malaesala Aumevae-Laulu, and starting safety Bennett Williams have all announced their return for next season.