With CJ Verdell injured, freshman running back Byron Cardwell realized more in-game responsibility last season, starting against Colorado.

On Colorado’s 34 yard line, Cardwell lined up in the backfield, in search of his first collegiate score. As soon as Cardwell got the ball, a huge gap in the line formed and he burst through it. He ran untouched into the end zone as he put the Ducks up two touchdowns in the first quarter.

“I have a lot of confidence in my O-line. I know they are going to get their assignment,” Cardwell said. “My biggest thing is finding where the safety is on the field, so I look for the safety, find my reads, let my O-line do the work and I’ll finish the rest.”

It’s these types of plays that helped Cardwell emerge in his first season, and what has him primed for an explosive rise this year. With new offensive coordinator Kenny Dillingham onboard, the running back position will be one poised for huge plays come next fall.

Biggest storyline: Dillingham’s effectiveness in the run game

Dillingham’s offenses have been electric everywhere he has stepped foot, but it’s his run attack that stands out.

Dating back to 2018, during his stint with Memphis, Dillingham led the Tigers to 3,919 rushing yards, a program record. Memphis also landed fourth nationally in rushing yards per game (279.9) and second in rushing touchdowns (48).

Behind these numbers were running backs Darryl Henderson Jr., Patrick Taylor and Tony Pollard. Henderson and Taylor combined for 3,031 rushing yards and 38 rushing touchdowns that season, absolutely dominating the ground game. Pollard also went for over 550 yards and six touchdowns as the third option. Henderson and Pollard both got drafted the following year.

Not to the same extent, but this theme continued for Dillingham in his next year in Florida State, his team ranking 20th in yards per rush (5.11) and rushing yards per game (199.9).

With weapons like Cardwell, Dollars and James, Dillingham has a whole new arsenal of tools to spark another top-20 rush offense.

Coach: Carlos Locklyn

Newly hired running backs coach Carlos Locklyn will be a great complement to Dilligham’s offense, as the two were at Memphis and Florida State at the same time.

Locklyn was just the director of high school relations at both schools before he took on his first collegiate coaching job last year as Western Kentucky’s running backs coach. He assisted them to 44.2 points per game, which ranked second in the nation.

Locklyn and Dilligham will be great for the running back room, as Cardwell will presumably have most of the in-game attention.

Figurehead player: Byron Cardwell

As a freshman last year, Cardwell rushed for 417 yards for three touchdowns with a season average of 6.8 yards per carry. Cardwell started the season slow, playing behind CJ Verdell and Travis Dye, but a 127 yard game against Colorado gave him more responsibility in the rush attack for the rest of the season.

With Dye and Verdell moving on from Oregon, Cardwell has an opportunity to have a huge year as the number one option, especially with the coaching experience behind him.

X factor/player to watch: Sean Dollars

Dollars is also a difference maker and someone people forgot about after missing the entirety of the 2021 season.

As a freshman in 2020, Dollars gave Duck fans a sneak peak into his potential as he made a huge difference in the Pac-12 championship game against USC. Coming off injury, Dollars has a huge comeback season ahead.

With Dillingham’s tendency to spread the carries around, expect Dollars to have a major impact on the run offense in 2022.

With no Verdell and Dye, the core group of Ducks running backs looks different for the 2022 season. However, with promising coaching experience and highly touted backs, this could be one of the Ducks’ most explosive positions next year.